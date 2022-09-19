Read full article on original website
Related
AI is digging up how plants tolerate drought and heat
Artificial intelligence is guiding plant breeding — and helping to speed up the development of crops that scientists hope can better cope with devastating drought and heat. Why it matters: Droughts in China, Europe, East Africa and North America are damaging crops and contributing to food insecurity and hunger crises around the world.
Galaxy's co-head of trading to leave for BH Digital
Galaxy Digital's co-head of trading, Robert Bogucki, is leaving for BH Digital, the crypto unit of Brevan Howard, according to two people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: The crypto industry has seen a bit of an executive shuffle amid the crypto winter. Recall Genesis CEO Michael Moro announced his exit last month and Kraken's Jesse Powell stepped down as CEO this week.
Miner extractable value startup Skip raises $6.5 million
Infrastructure startup Skip, built to enable companies built in blockchain ecosystems to bid to move their transactions up in validators' queues, has raised $6.5 million from brand name crypto VCs. Why it matters: Miner extractable value (MEV) arose as a theme in 2021. It was discovered as a way for...
