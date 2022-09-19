Galaxy Digital's co-head of trading, Robert Bogucki, is leaving for BH Digital, the crypto unit of Brevan Howard, according to two people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: The crypto industry has seen a bit of an executive shuffle amid the crypto winter. Recall Genesis CEO Michael Moro announced his exit last month and Kraken's Jesse Powell stepped down as CEO this week.

