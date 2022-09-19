WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A rural community in McKenzie County could be getting a new name due to concerns over its current one. As part of its plan to remove the word “Squaw” from all locations, the US Board of Geographic Names has made a recommendation to the McKenzie County Commission to change “Squaw Gap” to “Sun Dance.” The name, which represents a sacred ritual of some Native American tribes, was suggested as a replacement during a public comment period.

