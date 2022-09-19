Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
9-year-old boy suffers life-threatening injuries in hit and run crash
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A nine-year-old boy suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after a hit and run vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 23 west of New Town Thursday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the boy was in the westbound lane of the highway when he was struck by...
kxnet.com
Police arrest suspect in Watford City shooting
UPDATE – 9/19, 11:30 A.M. WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — Watford City Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Oklahoma after an investigation regarding the shooting incident on Sunday. According to Watford City Police, the man was asked to leave a party in the parking lot of the...
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary, terrorizing charges
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to four years in prison for breaking into his girlfriend’s house and attacking her last year. Williams County District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue found 33-year-old John Nolt guilty of burglary, terrorizing, and simple assault in July. He was sentenced to 10 years with six suspended on Monday.
KFYR-TV
Williston woman arrested for striking child with a hot pan
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman has been arrested after police say she neglected her children. During a child abuse investigation, an officer with the Williston Police Department noticed a burn mark on the back of Sandra Travis’s two-year-old child. She later told police that she struck the child with a hot pan. She also withheld her asthma medication and food from another child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by SUV on Highway 23
NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 9-year-old New Town boy is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Highway 23 early Thursday around 7 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west […]
Crash near Ray results in serious injuries
The 67-year-old was thrown from the tractor on impact and suffered serious injuries as a result.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE (9/21 at 7:15 p.m.): The North Dakota Highway Patrol said two men suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 2 west of Ray between a pickup truck and a tractor. Investigators said the eastbound pickup driver failed to notice a...
In Case You Missed It: 9/12-9/19 2022
(KXNET) — Crime and crashes dominated the news in the region over the past seven days. Here are highlights of what you may have missed: #1: Motorcyclist killed in Williston crash shortly after police chase. A motorcycle crash with an SUV resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver. According to the North Dakota Highway […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Arrests made in relation to Watford City shooting
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people have been arrested by Watford City police after an early morning shooting. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 2 a.m. They say during a group gathering an argument broke out between multiple people and continued into a parking lot. They say 22-year-old Perry Furey of Watford City walked outside and fired seven rounds from a gun before fleeing the scene.
KFYR-TV
McKenzie County community to discuss name change due to derogatory term
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A rural community in McKenzie County could be getting a new name due to concerns over its current one. As part of its plan to remove the word “Squaw” from all locations, the US Board of Geographic Names has made a recommendation to the McKenzie County Commission to change “Squaw Gap” to “Sun Dance.” The name, which represents a sacred ritual of some Native American tribes, was suggested as a replacement during a public comment period.
NDAD is committed to those with disabilities
NDAD is one of many organizations that provide services to those with disabilities, but there is one thing that separates them from the rest.
Comments / 3