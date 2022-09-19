Read full article on original website
Protests erupt after the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's 'morality police'
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Yelling in non-English language). SHAPIRO: They're shouting, death to the dictator. This started after a young woman died in the custody of the so-called morality police. She's become a symbol for opposition to the requirement that women wear headscarves. NPR's Peter Kenyon is covering events in Iran from his base in Istanbul. Hey, there.
The reopening of McDonald's in Ukraine is serving up a reminder of life before war
Russia today has announced the mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for its war in Ukraine. But, as NPR's Julian Hayda reports from Kyiv, many are unfazed by the news and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened in the Ukrainian capital. JULIAN HAYDA, BYLINE: Every Ukrainian of...
China's COVID rules complicate things for parents whose surrogates live in the U.S.
AUNTIE WANG: (Non-English language spoken). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Inside this three-story pastel mansion in Orange County suburbia, Auntie Wang (ph) cradles her precious charge - Echo (ph), a 16-day-old baby. AUNTIE WANG: (Through interpreter) The more time you spend with her, the more she is attached to you. You hold...
Morning news brief
A federal appeals court declined to endorse special treatment for a former president. Instead, it blocked a ruling on classified documents. The federal court blocked part of a lower court ruling on paper seized from Trump's Florida residence. This lets the Justice Department resume its examination of around a hundred papers marked classified. The lower court ruling named a special master to look over the papers. It said the extraordinary search of an ex-president's home required extra steps to ensure, quote, "at least the appearance of fairness." But the higher court pointedly applied the normal precedents and rules that apply to anyone else.
I Have Some Questions About How The British Royal Family, Uh, Works — So I Found The Answers
Let's get to the bottom of this whole corgi situation.
U.K.・
A man sets himself on fire in an apparent protest of Japanese leader Abe's funeral
TOKYO — A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday in an apparent protest against the state funeral planned next week for former leader Shinzo Abe, officials and media reports said. The man, believed to be in his 70s, sustained burns...
ASIA・
Some compare today's political divide to the Civil War. But what about the 1960s?
BARRY MCGUIRE: (Singing) Disintegrating. This whole crazy world... JOHN BURNETT, BYLINE: It was a time of change, of upheaval, of disunion. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVE OF DESTRUCTION") MCGUIRE: (Singing) Tell me over and over and over again, my friend, how you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction. BURNETT:...
Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road. Hello, White House. Biden invites Elton John to perform
President Joe Biden will host musician Elton John for a performance on the South Lawn of the White House Friday for an event called "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme." The president and first lady Jill Biden will also offer remarks. John, billed by the administration as a "music...
