Openings: Monsieur Vo on 2nd Avenue
Since opening on Sept. 13, several EVG readers have shared positive comments about Monsieur Vo at 104 Second Ave. at Sixth Street. As previously reported, this is the new restaurant from the husband-wife duo Chef Jimmy Ly and Yen Vo, owners of Madame Vo on 10th Street. As a restaurant rep tells us: "Monsieur Vo is the team's love letter to the Vietnamese men in their lives — including fathers, uncles, brothers — and the dishes they love to eat."
Former Los Tacos space now a 787 Coffee training facility on 7th Street
If you glance inside 117 E. Seventh St., you might get the idea that a new coffee shop is opening here between Avenue A and First Avenue. And it's understandable why you might think that with the setup... Turns out that this is a barista training site for 787 Coffee,...
The great First Avenue Laundry Center is closing for renovations this fall
In the days/weeks ahead, the First Avenue Laundry Center will be closing for renovations at 33 First Ave. at Second Street. Fear not! The laundromat will reopen. EVG correspondent Stacie Joy recently talked with Anne DeVita, the 88-year-old manager (above left with her assistant Nellie). "The dryers haven't been working...
New 6th Street psychic apparently didn't summon psychic powers before taking this space
Late last month, a psychic set up shop in the lower level at 310 E. Sixth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. In recent days, workers covered the storefront — the long-shuttered Taj Mahal — with plywood. A reader described the city's arrival here as a "commotion," with what looked like an eviction from the basement where several people were living/working.
The former Uncle Johnny grocery slated for demolition on Avenue D and 5th Street
Demolition permits are now on file with the city to take down the former Uncle Johnny, the longtime grocery that closed on Avenue D and Fifth Street in February. As previously reported, a 13-story mixed-use building is in the works for this SW corner including the parcel adjacent to the former market on Fifth Street...
A crowdfunding campaign to help the displaced residents of 11-13 Avenue D
An East Village resident has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help the displaced tenants at 11-13 Avenue D. The city issued a full-vacate order after a two-alarm fire early on Sept. 13 caused water and smoke damage throughout the 6-floor building between Second Street and Third Street. Here's part of...
Longtime bar space at 68 2nd Ave. hits the rental market
A for-lease sign now hangs on the front window at 68 Second Ave. at Fourth Street, bringing an official end, for now, to a bar in the corner space. (Thanks to Steven for the photo!) Last year, the queer-friendly English-style pub Queen Vic from the owners of Boiler Room next...
A Link5G tower for Avenue A
Another 32-foot-tall Link5G tower has gone up in the East Village, this one on the SW corner of Avenue A and 12th Street. (Thanks @mtm717 for the tip!) The first one (around the EV) arrived in late August on Second Avenue near First Street. There might be more now! They're multiplying!
A look at the fire-damaged 11-13 Avenue D
Here's a look at 11-13 Avenue D one week after a two-alarm fire caused smoke and water damage in the 6-floor residential building between Second Street and Third Street. Windows on several of the 16 residential units are boarded up. The city also issued a full vacate order on the premises...
Pretty much a full reveal at the incoming Empanada Mama
Workers removed the plywood from the storefront on the NW corner of First Avenue and 14th Street yesterday ... showing off the new outpost of Empanada Mama. We first reported in May that the quick-serve restaurant with an outpost on Allen Street was opening here. Papaya Dog shuttered here last...
Community groups advocating for low-income housing on these 2 East Village sites
Several community groups are hosting a public forum Thursday evening "to demand low-income housing" for the neighborhood. According to the meeting flyers, NYC owns "underutilized parking lots in our community, and we want to see affordable housing built on these sites." The two examples cited are: 642-648 E. Sixth St....
