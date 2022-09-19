The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway on Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia, fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road, opening the cage.

