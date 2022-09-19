ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Detroit Tigers defeat Baltimore Orioles, 11-0: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Tigers (55-91) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-69)

When: 7:05 p.m. Monday.

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, low-80s.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (3-10, 5.53 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.93 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

CF Riley Greene

RF Victor Reyes

SS Javier Báez

DH Miguel Cabrera

1B Spencer Torkelson

2B Jonathan Schoop

3B Ryan Kreidler

C Tucker Barnhart

LF Akil Baddoo

P Tyler Alexander

Game notes : The Tigers lost two of three to a Chicago White Sox team desperate to stay in the American League Central hunt. With 11 scored in the three games combined — 3.7 per game — it wasn't the anemic offense's worst performance. But they'll likely need to be better to defeat an Orioles team also clinging to slim postseason chances .

The Orioles are coming off a series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays but they did win their final game Sunday north of the border. The offense averages a hair over four runs per game, but the pitching staff is in the top half of the league in ERA. Outfielder Cedric Mullins is the team leader in batting average, runs, hits and stolen bases. Catcher Adley Rutschman , the top pick of the 2019 draft, will share the field with the Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2020. Rutschman has fared much better than his successor at 1-1; while Torkelson has spent time in Triple-A this season , Rutschman bounced back from a rough May and leads the Orioles in WAR and OPS+. Tigers fans are hoping for a similar breakout for Tork. But they'll settle for a couple hits or an RBI on Monday.

As for the pitchers, Wells saw the Tigers in May, allowing eight hits and three runs over four innings in a loss. He missed about a month before returning Sept. 7 and threw 50 pitches last time out, ceding two runs in four innings vs. the Washington Nationals. Alexander hasn't seen the Orioles yet, and that may be for the best. His past two starts came against two teams (Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels) who had seen him previously this year. In those two outings earlier this month, the teams scored 11 runs (10 earned) in just over nine innings.

The Tigers-Orioles series concludes with two more 7:05 p.m. starts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Live updates

