Public Records: Coshocton County Real Estate Transfers
609 Steven Kempf to IH8RJ LLC, 724 Pine St., Coshocton, $5,000
610 Mary VanSickle to Linda Phillips, 411 N. 10th St., Coshocton, $70,000
Aug. 9
611 Jacqueline Allen to Thomas Fletcher, 204 E. Fourth St., West Lafayette, $46,000
612 ZAR LLC to Adriana Seller, 1615 Walnut St., Coshocton, $72,000
613 Margaret Cullison to Rita Myers, 26087 Township Road 1159, Warsaw, $175,000
614 Edward Maleszewski to Edward and Bethany Kupiec, 26987 Ohio 206, Walhonding, $385,000
615 Greenup Resources LLC to Ryan, Lori, Wyman and Elsie Hershberger, 0 County Road 106, Newcomerstown, $260,000
616 Willis and Debra Troyer to Scenic View Whitetails LLC, 29726 Township Road 209, Coshocton, $724,000
617 Justin Aronhalt to Jeremy Aronhalt, 721 Muskingum Ave., Conesville, $11,260
Aug. 10
618 Ashleigh Rothacher to Joshua Wright and Stephanie Wright, 28038 Township Road 281, Newcomerstown, $167,000
619 Alan and Janette Donaker to Rachel LaFountaine, Parcel: 032-00000087-02, County Road 3, Warsaw, $214,380
620 Dennis Varian Jr. to Michelle Miller, 508 East Russell Ave., West Lafayette, $180,000
621 Dennis and Casey Wilson to Jason Medina, 1616 Chestnut St., Coshocton, $156,565
622 Southeast Ohio Annual Conference of the 3rd Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church to Wiley Companies, 1320 S. Sixth St., Coshocton, $37,000
623 Kirby and Amy Hasseman to Dustin Haywood and Megan Haywood, Parcel: 043-00005727-02, V/L Cambridge Road, Coshocton, $30,000
Aug. 11
624 Leslie and Sharon Revennaugh to Ricky Blankenship, 1525 Denman Ave., Coshocton, $101,800
625 Thomas Clark to Kenneth and Amanda LeFever, 1010 Adams St., Coshocton, $119,000
626 Oak & Ivy Woodlands LLC to Daniel and Amanda Zook, 31869 Township Road 212, Millersburg, $194,000
627 John Wigginton to Pony Field Farm LLC, 27927 Township Road 30, Warsaw, $272,150
628 D&K Rentals of Coshocton LLC to Colleen Welch, 910 Orange St., Coshocton, $82,000
629 Donna Burkart to Ryan Greten, 26934 Township Road 180, Fresno, $199,000
630 Caleb and Amanda Anderson to Jacoby Spang, 19662 Ohio 16, Coshocton, $122,500
631 Michael Cognion to Bryan and Heather Wiggins, 3820 County Road 271, Coshocton, $250,000
632 Deborah Nichols to Bryan and Heather Wiggins, 3820 County Road 271, Coshocton, $250,000
633 Timothy Cognion to Bryan and Heather Wiggins, 3820 County Road 271, Coshocton, $250,000
634 Julia Courtright, Lisa Gress, Kelly Blair, Brittany and Bryan Wiggins, Bree Martin to Bryan and Heather Wiggins, 3820 County Road 271, Coshocton, $250,000
Aug. 12
635 Randy and Linda Albertson to Caleb and Amanda Anderson, 22790 Township Road 1193, Coshocton, $247,500
Aug. 15
636 Three Brothers Estates LLC to ZAR LLC, 311 S. Third St., Coshocton, $54,000
637 Tucker and Jeffrey Thorpe to David and Robin Blankenship, 16939 Township Road 287, Conesville, $190,000
Aug. 16
638 Pro Edge Interiors LLC to Stephen Wrighttice and Katelyn Regula, 22105 County Road 254, West Lafayette, $190,000
Aug. 17
639 Milo and Ora Mast to Jerry and Rosanna Yoder, 32940 Ohio 541, Walhonding, $225,000
640 Robert and KatieTroyer to Arlen Nisley and Mabel Raber, 29808 County Road 190, Fresno, $290,000
641 Louise Brown to Stewart Royce, 1829 Grace Drive, Coshocton, $217,000
Aug. 18
642 Chad and Alicia A. Glazier to Ashley Daugherty, 44161 County Road 58, Coshocton, $255,000
643 James and Nancy Chaney to Gregory Jr. and Heather Cox, 15401 Township Road 483C, Conesville, $40,000
644 Dale Hedrick to Ezra and Nicole M. Helmick, 36168 Ohio 541, Warsaw, $54,931.50
645 Steven Schwab to Ryan and Tea Sambuco, 21780 Ohio 93, West Lafayette, $167,500
646 Ohio Franklin Realty LLC to LB Porteus LLC, Parcel: 010-00000819-00, 62.294 acres, Township Road 278, Coshocton, $249,176
647 Ohio Franklin Realty LLC to LB Porteus LLC, Parcel: 010-00000821-00, 136.916 +/- acres, Ohio 83, Coshocton, $6,845.80
Aug. 19
648 Randy Brown to AB Rentals LLC, 222 N. Fourth St., Coshocton, $37,500
649 Colin Humphrey and Michael Thomas to Eric Baker, 17869 Township Road 347, Coshocton, $16,100
650 Allen, Andrew and Elma Yoder to Daniel and Barbara Wengerd, 29399 Ohio 83, Coshocton, $400,000
651 LB Porteus LLC to Orchard Point Holdings LLC, Parcels: 010-00000819-02/03, 010-00000821-03, 010-00000358-00, Franklin Township, $328,680
652 Edward and Connie Jackson to David and Jordan Fitch, Casey King, Parcel: 016-00000483-00, East Main Street, Warsaw, $2,500
653 James and Allan Bennett to Christi Olinger, 450 Calderspring St., Coshocton, $100,000
654 Nina Drinko to Kevin and Andrew Yoder, 25200 Ohio 621, Coshocton, $242,000
655 ZAR LLC to Halie Schwab and Vernon Kline, 538 North George St., West Lafayette, $20,000
656 Stewardship Holdings LLC to White Eyes Home Improvements LLC, 54109 Township Road 172, Fresno, $49,000
657 Patricia and Douglas Ridenbaugh to Matthew Wright, 1330 S. 6th St., Coshocton, $55,000
658 Phillip and Deborah Crowdy to Michael and Kendall Moffitt, 473 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, $250,000
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
Aug. 9
E434 Elizabeth Green to William Green, 16581 Township Road 1196, Coshocton
E435 Paulette Moyer to Shelley Cummings, 46393 Township Road 1171, Coshocton
E436 Robert II and Kelly McNichols to Kelly McNichols, 17087 Township Road 437, Dresden
Aug. 10
E437 Timothy and Jill Carpenter to Timothy Carpenter, 298 Center St., Coshocton
E438 Jacqueline Jackna to Jason Williamson, 30800 Township Road 25, Warsaw
E439 David and Alana Lapp to Patrick and Stephanie Snyder, 27867 County Road 24, Coshocton
Aug. 11
E440 Kenneth and Kathy Reigle to Kathy Reigle, 26384 Township Road 1152, Warsaw
E441 Coshocton City and County Park District to Board of Commissioners of Coshocton County Ohio, 22660 County Road 1A, 22741 County Road 1A, 22549 County Road 1A, 22574 County Road 1, 22608 County Road 1, 22590 County Road 1, Tuscarawas Township
E442 Harry and Lovena Currens to Eileen Slusser, Dawn Nelson and Tonya Garrett, 29556 Township Road 209, Coshocton
Aug. 12
E443 Bedford Township Board of Trustees to Wanda Thornsley, Seven vacated right of ways, County Road 3 and Township Road 51, Bedford Township
E444 Tuscarawas Township Board of Trustees to Wiley Organics, Part Vacated Alley (Township Road 1088), Tuscarawas Township
Aug. 15
E445 Steven Lauvray to Steven and Ann Lauvray, Parcel: 017-00001157-00, County Road 406, Fresno
E446 Mary Thompson to Arnet Thompson, 131 Evans Drive, Coshocton
Aug. 16
E447 Shelley Helbling and Amy Goedel to Frank Crossley, 120 East Stewart Ave., Coshocton
E448 Brushy Fork Outfitters Ltd. to Brushy Fork Hunting Experience LLC, Parcels: 013-00000346-04/01, County Road 18, Coshocton
E449 Wolf Creek Cabins and Trout Club LLC to Michael and Nicole Hutchison, 34193 Wolf Creek Court, Brinkhaven
Aug. 17
E450 Richard and Donna Smith to Kid Rentals LLC, 2101 Cassingham Hollow Drive, Coshocton
E451 George and Roxann Burkey to George and Roxann Burkey, 651 East Russell Ave., West Lafayette
E452 Garry and Lori Buchanan to Garry and Lori Buchanan, 22287 Township Road 162, Coshocton
Aug. 19
E453 Charles Duhamel to Beatrice Duhamel, 850 S. Sixth St., Coshocton
E454 Daniel Woerner Jr. to Woerner Solutions LLC, 1820 Walnut St., Coshocton
E455 William Bickel Jr. to Marilyn Bickel, 1912 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton
E456 Allen Dobson to Bessie Dobson, 20619 Township Road 51, Warsaw
