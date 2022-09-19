Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Remembering Queen’s Visit to Middletown
In the photo above, then-Middletown Town Council President Robert Silva and his wife, Carolyn (left), shook hands with Queen Elizabeth II aboard the HMY Britannia when it docked at the U.S. Navy piers in Middletown in 1976. The queen was in Rhode Island to dedicate Queen Anne’s Square in Newport...
rhodycigar.com
Two Sides of the Coyne
Before taking up part-time teaching at the University of Rhode Island, Donald Coyne’s 26-year sports broadcasting career saw him cover some of the biggest sporting events in New England sports history. From Patriots playoff games to the NBA Finals to the infamous “snow bowl”, Coyne had done it all,...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Valley Breeze
Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon'
WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor. Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor. While inside the home, officers...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
Bristol ranked safest college town in US
The report's rankings were based on violent and property crime rates.
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
Turnto10.com
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
Elite Daily
Where Was Hocus Pocus 2 Filmed? Visit These New Destinations By Broomstick
Fans of the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus are running amok ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated sequel this fall, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters. On Sept. 30, you can see them return to the Disney+ silver screen to cause mayhem on what initially looks like the original film’s setting of Salem, Massachusetts — at first glance. If you’re wondering, where was Hocus Pocus 2 filmed, click through to see all the Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations you can visit in real life for a tour of the film set.
GoLocalProv
Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
Turnto10.com
FBI agents spotted at Coventry home
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry home is apparently connected to a federal investigation. FBI agents were spotted Wednesday at the home on East Shore Drive. The FBI said only that it's part of an ongoing federal investigation and that there's no threat to the public.
3 RI fire departments to split $2.7M for upgrades
Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to "enhance public safety," Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced.
Police investigating suspicious death in Taunton
Officers were called to a Tremont Street apartment around 11 p.m. for a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
New Bedford’s Beloved Shawmut Diner Remains ‘In Limbo’
Some of my earliest childhood memories involve the Shawmut Diner. I remember as a small child being taken to the diner by my Great Aunt Vina, who probably spent every last penny she had to treat me to lunch. I remember that trip 60 years later, so I guess it...
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’
Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
