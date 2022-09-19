ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 1

Related
newportthisweek.com

Remembering Queen’s Visit to Middletown

In the photo above, then-Middletown Town Council President Robert Silva and his wife, Carolyn (left), shook hands with Queen Elizabeth II aboard the HMY Britannia when it docked at the U.S. Navy piers in Middletown in 1976. The queen was in Rhode Island to dedicate Queen Anne’s Square in Newport...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rhodycigar.com

Two Sides of the Coyne

Before taking up part-time teaching at the University of Rhode Island, Donald Coyne’s 26-year sports broadcasting career saw him cover some of the biggest sporting events in New England sports history. From Patriots playoff games to the NBA Finals to the infamous “snow bowl”, Coyne had done it all,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon'

WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex...
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Turnto10.com

Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Ii#Abc 6 News
Elite Daily

Where Was Hocus Pocus 2 Filmed? Visit These New Destinations By Broomstick

Fans of the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus are running amok ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated sequel this fall, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters. On Sept. 30, you can see them return to the Disney+ silver screen to cause mayhem on what initially looks like the original film’s setting of Salem, Massachusetts — at first glance. If you’re wondering, where was Hocus Pocus 2 filmed, click through to see all the Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations you can visit in real life for a tour of the film set.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence

A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

FBI agents spotted at Coventry home

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry home is apparently connected to a federal investigation. FBI agents were spotted Wednesday at the home on East Shore Drive. The FBI said only that it's part of an ongoing federal investigation and that there's no threat to the public.
COVENTRY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’

Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
TIVERTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy