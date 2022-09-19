ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Rare find: Wayne Amish farm has first recorded Ohio nest of Black Bellied Whistling Ducks

By Art Holden
 3 days ago
WOOSTER – When Henry Miller spotted a brown duck with babies in his farm pond the first week in September, he knew he had never seen such a bird before. So, he asked the neighbor boy, Harry Swartzentruber, to come by and help him identify the duck.

Swartzentruber, an avid birder, recognized the duck and ducklings as Black Bellied Whistling Ducks, a rarity for Ohio. The ducks are native to the southern United States, and are found in flocks of up to 500 in Florida in the winter. Every once in a while, Black Bellied Whistling Ducks, as well as other southern species, make their way north for some unknown reason, and give birders the incentive to get on the hotline and start sending out information on where to spot the rare find.

And, that’s exactly what happened in this case, as local birders put the BBWD find on the Bobolink Area Birding Hotline (574-642-1335), and soon birders from throughout Ohio started flocking to the Miller farm on state Route 83 just north of Moreland.

“That’s how birders work,” said Eli Miller, who runs the Bobolink Hotline. “We’re not like fishermen or hunters who get a nice picture of a deer or find a fishing honey hole and keep it to themselves. Birding is open sharing. Everyone is always excited about sharing their discovery.”

“We’re not birders ourselves,” said Henry Miller’s wife, Nettie, “but our neighbor boy is and we wanted to open our farm to the ducks for him. Harry told us we might get a lot of birders stopping by.”

Once you pull into Henry and Nettie Miller’s property, there are two signs that direct you to the pond where the momma is raising her brood, which originally was 10, but as of Sept. 13, was down to nine. All that is asked is you close the pasture gate behind you so no livestock gets out, and you view the ducks and ducklings from afar.

Black Bellied Whistling Duck doesn't quack

It’s the young that make this BBWD find so unique, as it has been reported by several veteran birders to be the first nest of BBWDs ever documented in Ohio.

Black Bellied Whistling Ducks are unique in that they don’t “quack” like most ducks do, but whistle to communicate, especially when sensing danger. They have long pale legs, big webbed feet and chestnut plumage, accentuated by their black belly (hence the name) and white wing bars. They also have a peculiar bill, coral in color with a blue tip. From afar, BBWDs may appear bland to the casual onlooker, but in a spotting scope or binoculars, their plumage is stunning.

“These are Gulf Coast birds, and normally they lay eggs at the end of May,” said veteran birder Bob Lane. “So, these guys here are three months behind.”

Lane, along with his wife, Denise, was visiting the site for the second time Sept. 13 to get some better pictures of the ducks. Lane said several BBWDs were hanging out in the Wooster area all summer, and speculated this adult was one of them. Lane also said that BBWDs usually mate for life, and noted that it was unusual for both parents not to be raising the young.

Limpkin spotted at Sippo Lake in Stark County

And, while hanging out at the Miller pond viewing the momma and ducklings, Lane was getting updates from fellow birders on his phone of another rare Ohio bird, a Limpkin, spotted at Sippo Lake in Stark County.

“What’s going to show up next?” asked Denise Lane.

While the BBWD is rare to Ohio, in Florida it is as common as a Mallard is in Ohio.

“In nice housing allotments, you’ll see flocks of 5-600,” said Bob Lane, who spends his winters in Clearwater. “They gather in bigger flocks and are very sociable ducks.”

While I was viewing the ducks at the Miller pond, a group of young Amish men showed up to take advantage of the rare moment.

The young ducklings are quite the attraction

“I’ve seen Black Bellied Whistling Ducks before, but I came to see the little ones,” said Marvin Yoder, of Fredericksburg. “I’ve seen them up at Lake Erie and one a few years ago in the swamps, but I wanted to see the babies.”

The ducklings’ markings are as unique as the parents’ plumage, and can’t be mistaken themselves with their yellow and black pattern.

For those who would like to see the BBWDs, the Miller farm is located at 4439 Millersburg Road, Wooster. Please sign the guest book and be respectful of the ducks and property.

Outdoor correspondent Art Holden can be reached at letsplabal@yahoo.com.

Kathy Martin
3d ago

make sute the ducks are safe cause the Amish aren't too good at animal rights

