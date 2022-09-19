ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 1

Related
Hypebae

GOOMHEO Heads to a "Dystopian Beach" for SS23

London-based designer GOOMHEO has unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection just in time for Fashion Week. Titled “Dystopian Beach,” the range is described to be an “apocalyptic fever dream” with the creative’s fluid approach to men’s fashion. The South Korean designer, a Central Saint Martins...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Wiederhoeft RTW Spring 2023

Since emerging designer Jackson Wiederhoeft launched his fantastical namesake label in 2019, storytelling has been at the forefront of his designs. For his live runway show debut, the designer (a current CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist) presented a theatrical fairy-tale performance — “a fashion show, in five acts.”. “I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vice

Fendi SS23 was a Y2K-tinged wardrobe for grown-up Powerpuff Girls

Kim Jones has been thinking a lot about Y2K of late. Sure, nostalgia for the era has lingered in the air for a few seasons now, but something about the period between the late-90s to early-00s remains at the forefront of many designers’ minds — and not just because they’ve been spending time on TikTok. Perhaps it’s because it was the time when fashion really got fun, experimenting with unexpected high-low pairings; the time when is first started dipping its toe into typically lowbrow popular culture, and riffing on the nascent optimism of the early days of the Internet, which allowed us to log on and disappear into a fantasy universe of chatrooms and video games.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cowboy Boots#Oranges
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
shefinds

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy