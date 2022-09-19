Read full article on original website
Women’s Championship Ramble: A Sunday afternoon spent refreshing twitter, + some shock results!
The Lasses narrowly lost a hard-fought game against probably the best side in the league down in Bristol on Sunday, but we only got to watch any of the actual game on Tuesday lunchtime. Penny pinching at the FA meant we Sunderland Women supporters who were not able to make...
Allan Saint-Maximin suffers setback, might miss Fulham game
Scott Wilson from The Northern Echo reported after the game against Bournemouth last Saturday that, in Howe’s words, “Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury—and faces a battle to be fit for the resumption of the Premier League programme after the international break.”
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm
When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic Impress in Liverpool U21 Cup Defeat
As a result of postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Liverpool find themselves in the midst of a nearly month-long stretch without Premier League football. Add in a two-week international break and suddenly September looks very quiet. There’s still U21 football taking place, though, and for deadline day...
Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty
Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
Liverpool Women Preparing to Face Everton at Anfield in the Derby
With no Premier League game for the men for a month and no senior football at all for the two weeks of the September international break, it’s an opportunity for Liverpool’s women’s team to take the spotlight. They did that and more last weekend, defeating defending champions...
Sky Blue News: KDB takes up for Jack, International Break, Philips Updates, and More...
The Manchester City Men or off to their respective destinations for the International Window. There is no break here at Bitter and Blue however, so here is your daily dose of headlines from Sky Blue News. Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out About Jack Grealish Criticism - Elliot Thompson - City...
Everton appoint new Head of Academy Coaching
Everton have announced the appointment of Carl Darlington as the new Head of Academy Coaching on the club website. “Everton can confirm the appointment of Carl Darlington as the Club’s new Head of Academy Coaching. “Darlington joins Everton after 17 years with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the...
Manchester United Women: Three players who need new contracts ASAP
Manchester United Women have only just begun their 2022/23 FA Women’s Super League campaign, easily handling Reading 4-0 in front of their biggest crowd ever at Leigh Sports Village. There is plenty of optimism around the team after a positive transfer window and a good vibes summer for England in their UEFA Euro 2022 victory at Wembley. However, the sudden departure of midfielder Jackie Groenen is a stark reminder that the squad assembled is not set beyond this season, and the club will have to match the ambition of their players if they have any hope of keeping this project together.
Liverpool FC Women Striker Kiernan to Miss Several Months Due to Injury
Liverpool Women got an unexpectedly good result in their FAWSL opener last weekend, the newly promoted Reds staging a second half comeback to defeat defending champions and presumptive 2022-23 favourites Chelsea by a score of 2-1. It wasn’t all good news and celebrations for the Reds, though, with star striker...
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Three Takeaways From Vital First Victory
It was always Marcel Brands’ intention, when director of football at Everton, to have two players for each position within the squad, providing genuine competition for places. Sadly, for reasons that most fans are well aware of, this never materialized. A confused policy towards recruitment, a wage bill that spiralled out of control and an inability to shift underachieving players torpedoed this plan almost from the beginning. Under new man Kevin Thelwell, who appears to have a good working understanding with manager Frank Lampard, things have started out a little differently.
Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Raise Jude Bellingham Price to €150M
Over the summer, following their failure to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni when the French international chose to join Real Madrid over the Reds, Liverpool were rumoured to have made a push to sign Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Dortmund had signalled they were unwilling to consider losing a second star...
U21s Boss Lewtas on Arthur: “He’s Been First-Class”
Liverpool’s U-21 team manager Barry Lewtas has praised midfielder Arthur Melo for his efforts during the international break. The Brazilian midfielder recently played 90 minutes with the U21 team against Rochdale over the weekend and played for the reserves again on Tuesday. It’s certainly a valiant effort from Arthur...
It’s time for Spurs to start playing Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty
It has been somewhat of a rigid start to the season for Tottenham Hotspur. They have gotten off to a great start in the Premier League campaign taking 17 points despite not looking entirely convincing. Spurs’ only defeat of the season was in Lisbon last Tuesday when Sporting scored two late goals to take all three points in the Champions League tie. The match was an eye-opening one for sure considering Spurs looked toothless and bereft of ideas in the final third. However, many of the issues that plagued Spurs in that match have been showcased many times so far in the season.
OFFICIAL: Elliot Anderson signs new long-term deal with Newcastle United
Newcastle United made official the re-signing of midfielder and 19-year-old Elliot Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson, an academy product, is signing an unspecified long-term deal with Newcastle after debuting with the first team last season and thus extending his contract—one set to expire in 2024 prior to yesterday’s news.
Sepp van den Berg on Making “Right” Decision to Join Schalke on Loan
After a season and a half on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 20-year-old centre half Sepp van den Berg has headed to Germany this season as the Dutch youngster chases playing time and continues to develop. Injuries delayed his departure and meant he made the matchday squad...
Conte, Hojbjerg, Son, Lloris pick up September Premier League monthly award nominations
September was a good month if you were a Tottenham Hotspur supporter. Although their toughest match, away at Manchester City, was postponed due to the death of the Queen, Spurs won all of their league matches and are still undefeated and within a point of league-leading (ugh) Arsenal. That strong month has led to league award nominations for Antonio Conte, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Hugo Lloris, and Son-Heung-Min.
Everton’s injury crisis deepens with latest setbacks
Everton’s injury worries increased significantly yesterday with three new issues popping up. Right back Nathan Patterson injured his lower leg in an innocuous challenge on the wet Hampden Park surface in action for Scotland in the Nations League against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf. As Patterson lay on the turf, reports say that he was pointing to the side of his left leg between the ankle and the knee.
