PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — George Pickens has arrived, Steelers fan. The wide receiver made an incredible one-handed catch during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The rookie only needed his right hand to bring in the 36-yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky.The Steelers scored three plays after the must-see catch, tying the game at 7-7 with 14 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO