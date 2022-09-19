ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

Lightning strikes Wilmington garage

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
WILMINGTON, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worcestermag.com

Worcester hip-hop artist TyShawn Dion set for new EPs

Worcester hip-hop artist TyShawn Dion has kept quiet musically over the last year, but don't let his silence fool you. Since opening at the Palladium for Joyner Fest last September, Dion, a Burncoat High graduate, cooked up two EPs and an assortment of singles, all ready to release by the end of the year.
WORCESTER, MA
Dan Yeager
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

'The Bus Stops:' A Short Story by Nick Duffy

Worcester native Nick Duffy shares his short story "The Bus Stops," a tale of a man waiting for the public bus in Worcester. The part of his civic duty he got paid for was over, but now Jamie needed to wait for the bus. There were two bus stops outside the institution. The bus stop for bus 6 had a nice shelter where pedestrians could sit on a bench and wait. The shelter was white but there was pollen and graffiti covering the bench inside. The other bus stop was a lamppost with a rectangular sign for bus 3. According to the phone, bus 6 would arrive sooner. Jamie walked through the parking lot. It was so empty that he looked around without a care. It seemed like the landscaper raking with no sleeves was aware that Jamie should watch out for any cars, but Jamie got to the other side of the parking lot and did not get hit by a car, only walking over the painted lines on the pavement and exiting the grounds of the institution.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WOONSOCKET, RI
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
GoLocalProv

Woman Struck in Head With Beer Bottle at Providence Club

A woman was injured after being hit in the head with a beer bottle at a club in Providence overnight. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at Club Mezzo on Charles Street. According to police, the victim — a female in her 20s — had...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

