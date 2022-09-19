Read full article on original website
Know Them? These Women Wanted In Connection To Longmeadow Larceny Case
Police in Western Massachusetts are working to identify two women who are wanted in connection to a larceny case. The Longmeadow Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it is investigating the case and released photos of the women police are trying to identify. Police did not share further...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
newbedfordguide.com
61-year old Boston man, career criminal, sentenced for kidnapping of Wendy’s employee
“A 61-year-old Boston man with a lengthy record of convictions who kidnapped and robbed a Seekonk Wendy’s employee was sentenced to lie in prison today after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson was convicted by a jury of his pers of armed...
whdh.com
Lightning strikes Wilmington garage
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
worcestermag.com
Worcester hip-hop artist TyShawn Dion set for new EPs
Worcester hip-hop artist TyShawn Dion has kept quiet musically over the last year, but don't let his silence fool you. Since opening at the Palladium for Joyner Fest last September, Dion, a Burncoat High graduate, cooked up two EPs and an assortment of singles, all ready to release by the end of the year.
Maine Man Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - Worcester Police arrested a man on Wednesday with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Maine. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer saw Jordan Waterman, 31, walking on Main Street on Wednesday. When the officer with a K-9 unit exited the cruiser, Waterman ran. K-9 Beebs...
Heart and soul roll up sleeves restoring classic autos at Old Soul Motor Co. in Worcester
WORCESTER — On most days if you drive past the Old Soul Motor Co. at 1051 Southbridge St., you will spy some vintage vehicle or another parked out front in need of some tender loving care. At least one of them is almost always a Volkswagen minibus. That's because Brandon Forsyth of Barre sold his...
WCVB
Tourist saved by Boston doctors after rare infection linked to raw oysters
BOSTON — A vacation in Boston turned into a medical emergency after a plate of raw oysters left a tourist fighting for his life. Now, that man is sharing his story in an exclusive interview with WCVB. Chris Thurman and his wife Amanda Thurman were enjoying their family trip...
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint
A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy's employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to prosecutors.
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
'The Bus Stops:' A Short Story by Nick Duffy
Worcester native Nick Duffy shares his short story "The Bus Stops," a tale of a man waiting for the public bus in Worcester. The part of his civic duty he got paid for was over, but now Jamie needed to wait for the bus. There were two bus stops outside the institution. The bus stop for bus 6 had a nice shelter where pedestrians could sit on a bench and wait. The shelter was white but there was pollen and graffiti covering the bench inside. The other bus stop was a lamppost with a rectangular sign for bus 3. According to the phone, bus 6 would arrive sooner. Jamie walked through the parking lot. It was so empty that he looked around without a care. It seemed like the landscaper raking with no sleeves was aware that Jamie should watch out for any cars, but Jamie got to the other side of the parking lot and did not get hit by a car, only walking over the painted lines on the pavement and exiting the grounds of the institution.
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
DA: Winthrop woman put ‘stop strips’ under neighbor’s car, yelled racial slurs in hate-fueled attack
BOSTON — A Winthrop woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she placed homemade “stop strips” under her neighbor’s car and shouted racial slurs in a hate-fueled attack over the weekend. Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
GoLocalProv
Woman Struck in Head With Beer Bottle at Providence Club
A woman was injured after being hit in the head with a beer bottle at a club in Providence overnight. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at Club Mezzo on Charles Street. According to police, the victim — a female in her 20s — had...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts to close
BOSTON — Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among dozens of locations across the country that will soon be shuttered. In late August, the company announced plans to close 150 “lower-producing” stores and layoff some of its workforce. So far, the company has revealed...
thisweekinworcester.com
