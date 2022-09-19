ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

COUNCILMEMBER THOMAS INTRODUCES CITIZEN WATCHDOG BILL

Citizen Watchdogs will cement a partnership with communities to curb quality of life crimes. PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Today in City Council, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) introduced an ordinance which will create The Citizen Watchdog Fund as a way to reward Philadelphians who help government address quality of life issues. Philadelphia’s quality of life issues, such as illegal dumping, have taken over our neighborhoods and residents are looking for solutions. In addition to making residential areas and business corridors less pleasant, these quality of life issues fuel a perception of lawlessness and apathy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school

ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Senior from Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School named Youth Poet Laureate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big honor for a local high school student. Telicia Darius has been named this year's Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate.Eyewitness News was at the Parkway Central Library at 19th and Vine Streets Monday. Darius is a senior at Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School and she's also in a dual enrollment program at  Community College of Philadelphia.Each year, the named Youth Poet Laureate receives a scholarship and engages with Philadelphia citizens through readings, events and a special project of their choosing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion's Black Rock Middle School

Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
VILLANOVA, PA
A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
After two decades, Eastwick celebrates renovations at a much-loved park and playground

After two decades of what community members called disinvestment, Eastwick Regional Park finally reopened with a brand new playground, part of a $337k renovation project. The Department of Parks and Recreation and District 2 Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson hosted a ribbon cutting last week at the park on South 80th Street, which is thought of as an “outdoor home” by some Southwest Philly neighbors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

