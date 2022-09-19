Read full article on original website
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
Graduate of Holland-Based High School Now Teaches Alongside Her Daughter in Philadelphia
The mother-daughter duo will continue to teach at the Philadelphia school. A teacher with Bucks County roots recently started working with her new coworker at a Philadelphia elementary school: her daughter. Kristen A. Graham wrote about the family affair for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Renee Schreiner, a first-grade teacher at Tanner...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER THOMAS INTRODUCES CITIZEN WATCHDOG BILL
Citizen Watchdogs will cement a partnership with communities to curb quality of life crimes. PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Today in City Council, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) introduced an ordinance which will create The Citizen Watchdog Fund as a way to reward Philadelphians who help government address quality of life issues. Philadelphia’s quality of life issues, such as illegal dumping, have taken over our neighborhoods and residents are looking for solutions. In addition to making residential areas and business corridors less pleasant, these quality of life issues fuel a perception of lawlessness and apathy.
fox29.com
Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school
ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
Philly councilmember rallies for new one-of-a-kind city wealth tax
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks whipped up support for her proposed wealth tax with a rally at City Hall on Wednesday. Her bill would impose a tax on stocks and bond holdings which currently are not taxed at all.
phillyvoice.com
Senior from Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School named Youth Poet Laureate
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big honor for a local high school student. Telicia Darius has been named this year's Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate.Eyewitness News was at the Parkway Central Library at 19th and Vine Streets Monday. Darius is a senior at Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School and she's also in a dual enrollment program at Community College of Philadelphia.Each year, the named Youth Poet Laureate receives a scholarship and engages with Philadelphia citizens through readings, events and a special project of their choosing.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
mainlinetoday.com
The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School
Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
thedp.com
Penn students reflect on memories of Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble after relocation announcement
Philadelphia’s flagship Barnes and Noble location on 18th and Walnut streets will relocate a few blocks south to 17th and Chestnut streets, contributing to a post-pandemic retail metamorphosis in the city. Located just east of the Schuylkill River, the present location — containing three floors of retail and an...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
billypenn.com
After two decades, Eastwick celebrates renovations at a much-loved park and playground
After two decades of what community members called disinvestment, Eastwick Regional Park finally reopened with a brand new playground, part of a $337k renovation project. The Department of Parks and Recreation and District 2 Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson hosted a ribbon cutting last week at the park on South 80th Street, which is thought of as an “outdoor home” by some Southwest Philly neighbors.
billypenn.com
In advance of the Latin American Book Festival, where to find Spanish-language books in Philly
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Philly will celebrate its fourth annual Latin American Book Festival this Friday. The free, daylong event at Love Park will include storytelling, author interviews, live music, and plenty of activities for the kiddos. The festival will also feature plenty of Spanish-language books — to...
Philly airline employees charged with fraudulently changing 1,700 customer tickets
Three employees of a major national airline based at Philadelphia International Airport have been arrested and charged with charging customers lesser fees for changing flight itineraries than protocol allowed, and pocketing the fees.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Recent Temple grad shot, killed in West Philadelphia, cutting short a ‘bright future’
A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed Thursday morning near the campus of Drexel University in West Philadelphia. In a statement released later in the day, Temple officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Everett Beauregard.
School bus with students on board collides with SUV in West Philly, multiple injured
A representative with the school bus company told Action News the bus was headed to Dobbins High School with five people on board.
Here's why West Chester's OutFest was canceled
According to West Chester Borough Council President Michael Stefano, many of the emails about the event were filled with hate.
Philly DA Krasner's office pushes back with 'correcting the record' response to state House contempt vote
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting back against state legislators who voted last week to hold him in contempt, accusing them of a politically motivated attempt to remove him from office while demanding that he turn over protected documents. The Pennsylvania House overwhelmingly voted against Krasner in a bipartisan...
