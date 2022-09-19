Read full article on original website
Why General Mills Stock Is Trading Higher Today
General Mills Inc GIS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised its full-year outlook. General Mills said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $4.72 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1 per share.
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?
RYT - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost,...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)?
FHLC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Weatherford International: Here's What You Need To Know
Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Weatherford International WFRD and raise its price target from $30.00 to $38.00. Shares of Weatherford International are trading up 1.39% over the last 24 hours, at $32.05 per share. A move to $38.00 would account for a 18.56% increase from...
What the Fed Is Setting Up for Wednesday: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade ConocoPhillips, Netflix and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Array Technologies, ConocoPhillips, EQT, KB Home, Lennar, NetApp, Netflix and more.
rigzone.com
Talos To Buy EnVen Energy For $1.1 Billion
Talos Energy has bought private U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater operator EnVen Energy for $1.1 billion. — Oil and gas company Talos Energy has executed definitive agreements to acquire private U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater operator EnVen Energy for $1.1 billion. Talos Energy said that the strategic transaction expanded...
General Mills Has Room For Further Guidance Boost, Says Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of General Mills Inc GIS and raised the price target to $77 from $74. Contrary to the expectations, Q1 FY23 gross margin turned expansionary in the quarter, owing to strong elasticity and less bad operating deleverage. The company...
Plenty of Upside Ahead as Activist Investor Enters This Beaten-Down Tech Stock
This growth stock is down 49% year to date, but help is on the way.
Sea Limited Stock: Bear vs. Bull
The bears believe its e-commerce and gaming businesses will face tough post-pandemic slowdowns as its losses widen. The bulls expect it to overcome those near-term challenges with more disciplined spending and the expansion of its fintech ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Marathon Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Petroleum MPC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Coinbase, FedEx, Hertz, McDonald's, Roblox, Schlumberger and More
The futures were crushed as shell-shocked investors return to the scene of the crime after the markets closed down big-time across the board Friday, completing the fourth straight week of stock market losses. All the major indexes were pounded, and with investors anticipating a minimum of a 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate on Wednesday, we could be in for more turbulence this week.
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows.
Some stocks have fallen, but they can get up.
GE Stock Plunges 18% in 1 Month: It's a Great Time to Buy
After rallying sharply between mid-July and mid-August, GE stock has fallen 18% over the past month. Supply chain constraints won't hold back the industrial conglomerate's revenue and earnings forever. Pent-up air travel demand and the stability of the healthcare market should allow GE to weather a potential recession with ease.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Fanhua FANH shares increased by 0.75% to $5.32 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.0 million.
Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
