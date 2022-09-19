Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzzClarksville, IN
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel Maven
Related
Wave 3
Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday or an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement. Third Street will close to through traffic between W. Liberty and Guthrie streets starting Monday morning. West...
Wave 3
JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
WLKY.com
Rollover crash snarls a main detour for I-71 closure
PROSPECT, Ky. — UPDATE: Ramp is back open, all lanes are back open. A rollover crash is causing delays in eastern Jefferson County. Injuries have been reported and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the ramp from the Gene Snyder northbound to US 42. US...
Wave 3
Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour. According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nightly westbound lane closures of Sherman Minton Bridge begin Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge for travel into Indiana should get ready for travel delays. The 59-year-old bridge will have nightly lane closures. Westbound lanes heading into Indiana will be closed overnight beginning at 10 p.m. Monday and happening nightly until Friday. The lanes...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
Wave 3
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
Louisville police chase 'violent felony offender' through city, causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit on Thursday caused Jefferson County Public Schools to delay afternoon bus routes. Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a violent felony offender. Details about the pursuit are limited at this time because police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with two vehicles on South Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night on South Hurstbourne Parkway after going the wrong way and colliding with two passenger vehicles. Louisville Metro police officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. near Vassel Road. The preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle was...
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County prepares for EV battery-fueled growth in the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hardin County is preparing for the growth of its community as construction of Ford twin battery plants continues. Louisville Water will supply water to Hardin County Water District #2 for 50 more years. The agreement secures abundant water for a growing Hardin County. The Ford plant...
WLKY.com
Police chase 'violent felony offender,' delaying some JCPS bus routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase involving a felon stretched across Louisville and impacted some Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes on Thursday. The chase started in eastern Jefferson County and, at one point, was on the Watterson Expressway. It eventually ended at Arthur Street and University Boulevard near Interstate 65.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Fall candlelight cemetery tours at Oldham Count History Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County History Center have announced dates for the fall candlelight cemetery tours. According to the release, this year’s cemetery tours have branched out into more special places in Oldham County. Each tour will emphasizes a special history of the area and will include selected stories about some of the famous and infamous people buried at each sight.
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
Wave 3
Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated person at Metro Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., officers at Metro Corrections discovered the incarcerated person attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medial staff and emergency medial services arrived and took...
Wave 3
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
Man ejected from vehicle in downtown crash involving LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a downtown traffic incident involving an officer. A department spokesperson said an officer was responding to a call for service at 9th and West Broadway when his cruiser collided with a car. They said a man driving that vehicle was ejected. He...
WLKY.com
35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
Comments / 0