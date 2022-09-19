ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday or an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement. Third Street will close to through traffic between W. Liberty and Guthrie streets starting Monday morning. West...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Rollover crash snarls a main detour for I-71 closure

PROSPECT, Ky. — UPDATE: Ramp is back open, all lanes are back open. A rollover crash is causing delays in eastern Jefferson County. Injuries have been reported and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the ramp from the Gene Snyder northbound to US 42. US...
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour. According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gene Snyder
spectrumnews1.com

Hardin County prepares for EV battery-fueled growth in the area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hardin County is preparing for the growth of its community as construction of Ford twin battery plants continues. Louisville Water will supply water to Hardin County Water District #2 for 50 more years. The agreement secures abundant water for a growing Hardin County. The Ford plant...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Police chase 'violent felony offender,' delaying some JCPS bus routes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase involving a felon stretched across Louisville and impacted some Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes on Thursday. The chase started in eastern Jefferson County and, at one point, was on the Watterson Expressway. It eventually ended at Arthur Street and University Boulevard near Interstate 65.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#The Gene Snyder Freeway
Wave 3

Fall candlelight cemetery tours at Oldham Count History Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County History Center have announced dates for the fall candlelight cemetery tours. According to the release, this year’s cemetery tours have branched out into more special places in Oldham County. Each tour will emphasizes a special history of the area and will include selected stories about some of the famous and infamous people buried at each sight.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated person at Metro Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., officers at Metro Corrections discovered the incarcerated person attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medial staff and emergency medial services arrived and took...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

