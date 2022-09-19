ESim cards haven't become mainstream yet, but thanks to Apple removing the SIM card slot from the iPhone 14, physical SIM cards are likely seeing their last days. While none of the Android manufacturers have followed suit, it's possible to activate and use an eSIM on all the major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile). All the best Android phones are compatible with eSIM, so read on if you're ready for the switch.

