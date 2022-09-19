Read full article on original website
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)?
VPU - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
Microsoft executives say it's 'wrong' for managers to spy on remote employees' mouse clicks and keystrokes: 'That's measuring heat rather than outcome'
"There's a growing debate about employee surveillance, and we have a really strong stance — we just think that's wrong," Microsoft VP Jared Spataro said.
cxmtoday.com
Best Buy Expands Retail Media Network To Deliver Ads Through Criteo
Best Buy, a long-time Criteo customer, has signed on to use the company’s retail media ecosystem and platform to support brands selling and running sponsored ads through its website in the United States and Canada. “We’re continuously looking to improve the experience for our customers, including those shopping on...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)?
FHLC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
How to activate an eSIM on every major US carrier
ESim cards haven't become mainstream yet, but thanks to Apple removing the SIM card slot from the iPhone 14, physical SIM cards are likely seeing their last days. While none of the Android manufacturers have followed suit, it's possible to activate and use an eSIM on all the major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile). All the best Android phones are compatible with eSIM, so read on if you're ready for the switch.
Salesforce is getting into bed with WhatsApp
Salesforce and WhatsApp have entered into a new partnership that will bring instant messaging facilities to the Customer 360 platform. The partnership, announced during Dreamforce 2022, will give businesses a new way to communicate with customers, courtesy of WhatsApp integrations for multiple Salesforce CRM applications. The arrangement will set the...
Ars Technica
Microsoft releases Windows 11 22H2, formally dubbed the “2022 Update”
As predicted, Microsoft is formally releasing Windows 11 version 22H2 to the general public today. Also called the "Windows 11 2022 Update," version 22H2 is a major update that brings a plethora of fixes and refinements to the operating system, improving the taskbar and Start menu, jettisoning some more Windows 8-era user interface designs, adding new touchscreen and window management features, and more. We covered many of the new features earlier this year, when the update was still undergoing beta testing.
PC Magazine
Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out
Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
Zacks.com
3 Funds to Buy Ahead of a Promising Holiday Season
FDAGX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio (. FDCGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Jump in August. The Commerce Department said on Aug 15 that retail sales rose 0.3%...
PC Magazine
Google Fi Tries to Win Back Users With Free Service Through End of Year
When people talk about mobile networks, the conversation is largely dominated by the big three networks: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. But MVNOs are a popular way to save money on a cell phone plan, and Google Fi is making a considerable attempt to woo customers back with the promise of free service.
CNET
Ditch Your iPhone Password. Apple's New iOS 16 Feature Is More Secure
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models will come technology called passkeys designed to be as easy to use as passwords but much more. That comes with iOS 16, but Google is building passkeys into its phone and browser software, too.
CoinDesk
THNDR Games Launches Play-to-Earn Bitcoin Solitaire Mobile Game
Bitcoin gaming company, THNDR Games has released a play-to-earn (P2E) mobile version of Solitaire called Club Bitcoin: Solitaire. The game will allow players to earn bitcoin (BTC) while playing one of the most popular and most recognizable card games of all time. THNDR’s stated mission is “bringing [b]itcoin to the...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in 2022 after metaverse leap
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's personal worth has eroded by a whopping $71 billion dollars in 2022 alone, the most for any billionaire as tracked by Bloomberg. Zuckerberg's mighty fall is not just attributed to market factors and has put the spotlight back on his company's pivot to the metaverse. Last...
US News and World Report
UK to Examine Cloud Services Dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said it would investigate competition in cloud services, a market dominated by the "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google , which together account for around 81% of revenue. Communications regulator Ofcom also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging...
