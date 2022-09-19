ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knowtechie.com

What is WhatsApp used for?

Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)?

VPU - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
cxmtoday.com

Best Buy Expands Retail Media Network To Deliver Ads Through Criteo

Best Buy, a long-time Criteo customer, has signed on to use the company’s retail media ecosystem and platform to support brands selling and running sponsored ads through its website in the United States and Canada. “We’re continuously looking to improve the experience for our customers, including those shopping on...
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)?

FHLC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Android Police

How to activate an eSIM on every major US carrier

ESim cards haven't become mainstream yet, but thanks to Apple removing the SIM card slot from the iPhone 14, physical SIM cards are likely seeing their last days. While none of the Android manufacturers have followed suit, it's possible to activate and use an eSIM on all the major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile). All the best Android phones are compatible with eSIM, so read on if you're ready for the switch.
TechRadar

Salesforce is getting into bed with WhatsApp

Salesforce and WhatsApp have entered into a new partnership that will bring instant messaging facilities to the Customer 360 platform. The partnership, announced during Dreamforce 2022, will give businesses a new way to communicate with customers, courtesy of WhatsApp integrations for multiple Salesforce CRM applications. The arrangement will set the...
Ars Technica

Microsoft releases Windows 11 22H2, formally dubbed the “2022 Update”

As predicted, Microsoft is formally releasing Windows 11 version 22H2 to the general public today. Also called the "Windows 11 2022 Update," version 22H2 is a major update that brings a plethora of fixes and refinements to the operating system, improving the taskbar and Start menu, jettisoning some more Windows 8-era user interface designs, adding new touchscreen and window management features, and more. We covered many of the new features earlier this year, when the update was still undergoing beta testing.
PC Magazine

Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out

Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
Zacks.com

3 Funds to Buy Ahead of a Promising Holiday Season

FDAGX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio (. FDCGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Jump in August. The Commerce Department said on Aug 15 that retail sales rose 0.3%...
PC Magazine

Google Fi Tries to Win Back Users With Free Service Through End of Year

When people talk about mobile networks, the conversation is largely dominated by the big three networks: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. But MVNOs are a popular way to save money on a cell phone plan, and Google Fi is making a considerable attempt to woo customers back with the promise of free service.
CNET

Ditch Your iPhone Password. Apple's New iOS 16 Feature Is More Secure

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models will come technology called passkeys designed to be as easy to use as passwords but much more. That comes with iOS 16, but Google is building passkeys into its phone and browser software, too.
CoinDesk

THNDR Games Launches Play-to-Earn Bitcoin Solitaire Mobile Game

Bitcoin gaming company, THNDR Games has released a play-to-earn (P2E) mobile version of Solitaire called Club Bitcoin: Solitaire. The game will allow players to earn bitcoin (BTC) while playing one of the most popular and most recognizable card games of all time. THNDR’s stated mission is “bringing [b]itcoin to the...
US News and World Report

UK to Examine Cloud Services Dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said it would investigate competition in cloud services, a market dominated by the "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google , which together account for around 81% of revenue. Communications regulator Ofcom also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging...
