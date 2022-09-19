ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yd9TZ_0i19oGFl00
Image via the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard.

Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her father was an All-American basketball player, claimed the crown of Miss Pennsylvania in her fourth year competing.

“I really wanted to focus on bettering myself, so that mentally I was prepared,” she said. “That’s what made me be successful. I’ve dreamed about this for the past couple of years, and there were times I would practice holding flowers and pointing at people in the crowd.”

Owens is running for Miss USA on a platform of female empowerment. She is an ambassador of HoopHers, a nonprofit that supports young people and provides a safe space for basketball and character development.

Billy Owens, who led Carlisle High School to four consecutive state championships in basketball from 1984–1988, was the third overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft and spent a decade in the league.

“I’m not like my father,” Billie Owens joked. “Don’t pass me the ball.”

She would rather work as an entertainment correspondent, discussing beauty, fashion, and fitness lifestyles, or covering events on the red carpet.

“I still can’t believe it’s happening,” she said. “I’m really excited to represent Pennsylvania as Miss Pennsylvania USA 2022.”

Read more about Billie Owens in The Syracuse Post-Standard.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy and College

Lauren Wochok.Image via Valley Forge Military Academy and College. Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, spoke with BUCKSCO Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Phoenixville, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Phoenixville, PA
vuhoops.com

Four-star 2023 point guard Elmarko Jackson trims list to seven, includes Villanova

Consensus four-star 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson (Marlton, N.J./South Kent School), the top-ranked remaining uncommitted point guard in the country, has trimmed his list of prospective schools down to seven. Villanova, Miami, Kansas, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame and Virginia have made the final cut. As detailed in our late-summer recruiting check-in,...
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Owens
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County

David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Miss Usa#Miss Pennsylvania Usa#Phoenixville Woman#The Miss Usa 2022#Syracuse University#All American#Carlisle High School#Nba Draft
CLASSIX 107.9

Michelle Obama Live in Philly! [Get Exclusive Tickets Here]

Michelle Obama is bringing The Light We Carry Tour to The Met Philadelphia on Friday, November 18, 2022, and wants to make sure her fans have access to tickets. Click Here for Verified Fan Registration. After you’ve registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next. Registration closes on Monday, September 26 @ […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County High School Orchestra Was Just Selected to Perform at a Well-Known Music Conference

The orchestra for a Bucks county high school was recently selected to perform at a well-respected and revered music conference. Council Rock High School South’s orchestra was recently chosen to perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Annual Conference in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. The conference will be held from April 20 to April 22 of 2023 in the Poconos.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale Parents on Injured Daughter in Ohio: ‘We Lost Her Three Times, and We Got Her Back’

Mary Catherine Cannon.Image via the Cannon family at the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. Fran and Mary Alice Cannon spent the summer in Youngstown, Ohio, tending to their hospitalized 38-year-old daughter, Mary Catherine. She’s recovering from an accidental but serious head injury. Michelle Rotuno-Johnson captured the parents’ worry and hopes in the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch.
LANSDALE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy