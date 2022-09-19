ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Kate’s Parents Carole and Michael Middleton Attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Photo

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Princess Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the monarch’s funeral.

The Middleton family honored the queen during the Monday, September 19, funeral service at Westminster Abbey. According to the Daily Mail, the duo arrived at the church two hours before the service was set to begin, entering around the same time as Queen Consort Camilla‘s son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Carole, 67, wore a black coatdress and hat, while her husband, 73, wore a traditional morning suit. The Princess of Wales’ parents, who have frequently attended royal events, paid tribute to the longest-reigning sovereign in British history following her death on September 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoQCa_0i19oCir00
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton Geoff Pugh/Pool/Shutterstock

“RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the duo wrote via their Party Pieces company’s Instagram account. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she dedicated her life to service for the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

The Middletons added: “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family at this time of great sadness.”

After the conclusion of the State Funeral Service, the queen’s coffin will travel from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. It will then move to Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty will ultimately be laid to rest in St George’s Chapel with her late husband, Prince Philip. The chapel also contains the ashes of Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, as well as their parents’ coffins.

Elizabeth, who died on September 8 at age 96, will be “buried together” with the Duke of Edinburgh, the official royal website states. The couple — whose four children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward have been publicly mourning the loss of their mother — were married for 73 years before Philip’s death in April 2021. He was 99 years old.

The procession of Elizabeth’s coffin began on Saturday, September 11, when it left her Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and traveled to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it was greeted by the Princess Royal, 72. From there, the casket was brought to London — first to Buckingham Palace, then to Westminster Hall, where the casket was lying in state until Monday morning.

Elizabeth and Philip’s children and grandchildren — including Prince William and Prince Harry — will say their final goodbyes to the monarch during the Committal Service.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” the Prince of Wales, 40, shared in a heartfelt statement two days after the queen’s death.

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Mail#Party Pieces#Commonwealth#The Royal Family#The State Funeral Service#Wel
DoYouRemember?

Kate Middleton To Allegedly Inherit Queen’s $110M Jewelry, Meghan Markle Getting Nothing

Turns out that Kate Middleton will be inheriting Queen Elizabeth’s $100M jewelry, and not Meghan Markle, according to a report from Meaww.com. Apparently, the Queen had been assessing her assets and who would get what earlier this year. Inside sources said at the time, “The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Meghan Markle Reportedly Has A Request For King Charles Before She Leaves The UK

It's no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II's passing is making major changes to the dynamics within the royal family. It's clear, though, that we've only just scratched the surface of what is sure to transpire between the remaining royals, as Meghan Markle has reportedly made an interesting request of King Charles III (via Express). According to a "very good source," Meghan sent a formal letter to the new king requesting that the two of them sit down for a one-on-one meeting before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to their home in California. While there's no way of knowing what Meghan intends to discuss in her meeting with King Charles III or whether he will accept the invitation, it certainly begs the question of whether Meghan and Harry intend to make some changes to their relationship with the other royals.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

214K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy