Granville, OH

Aces of Trades: Granville's Frolking founds blooming business at Studio Artiflora

By Drew Bracken
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
GRANVILLE – She’s unquestionably multi-talented.

“My sister and I,” recalled Evelyn Frolking, “lived a country life of daily chores to maintain a barn full of horses, along with a few cows and sheep as 4-H projects. We showed horses nearly every summer weekend, some shows local and some afar. The favorite ‘get out of school’ card we played to the hilt in those days was, ‘Bye, we’re off to a horse show!’ Despite those absences, we were good students and took our studies seriously.”

“I was smitten with drawing and painting as a teen,” she continued, “and saw a career in art ahead of me when I received a scholarship as a high school freshman to attend Saturday art classes at the Columbus College of Art and Design. Flowers were not in my universe then, except for those we enjoyed in our yard and garden.”

Today, Frolking is a florist extraordinaire. She owns and operates Studio Artiflora in Granville.

“As I look back,” she said, “my unrealized career in art led me rather accidentally to merge that sleeping passion with floral design. I left public education after teaching writing at Sint Maartenscollege in Maastricht, the Netherlands, as a Fulbright teacher, and toyed with the idea that art and flowers might be my new venture.”

“A year in the land of flowers,” she continued, “seeped into my soul and gave me confidence I could do something else in my life. I packed my bags and returned to the Netherlands where I earned a certificate of Dutch Floral Design from the Boerma Institute of Dutch Floral Design in Aaslmeer. The next year, 2004, I returned to establish Studio Artiflora, a home-based boutique floral design studio in my 1890’s home Granville.”

Frolking initially grew up in Gahanna but when she was 12 the family moved to the Alexandria countryside. She graduated from Northridge High School and then earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism from Ohio State.

“Entering OSU,” she recalled, “art became a natural course of study. That didn’t last long, however, as I realized teaching art might be my most reasonable career path and I didn’t care to share this part of me. So I switched to English and believed I would enjoy teaching others to write as I also loved to write.”

Frolking taught writing at Northridge and Newark High Schools, Welsh Hills School, and most recently at Denison University. She’s also authored a book and freelanced for several local publications.

Still, she said, “I’m inspired by the natural world around me and you’ll find buckets of sticks, chunks of wood, branches and all sorts of found items on the big porch of my house or in the barn. I’ve stayed true to my Dutch flower roots and the design style of my work is distinctly European and different, so my loyal customers tell me.”

Richard Prystowsky, president and CEO of TCR Strategy, LLC, is one of those loyal customers.

“Evelyn’s work is unique among the works of the many florists I’ve used over the years,” assessed Prystowsky. “Exceptionally gifted and creative, she has a true artist's eye for flower arrangements. Her remarkable work has never disappointed. Her dedication to sustainability is also quite commendable.”

“My work in floral design,” responded Frolking, “reflects me, I believe – creative, unpredictable, risky and more than a little bit adventurous. I cherish the personal relationships with those who buy my work. They trust me to deliver designs that will surprise them and be remembered. They are my flower friends.”

“I’ve worn many hats in my life,” she concluded. “I could quit it all and sit back, but that’s not in my DNA. I love the work I do. I’ve created Studio Artiflora as a floral design studio where flowers become art. It suits me well and I will stick with it.”

For more information, log on www.artifloragranville.com.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at advocate@newarkadvocate.com or 740-328-8821.

