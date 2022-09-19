Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Portage by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 05:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Portage Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Portage, Calumet, Winnebago, Waushara, Waupaca and southern Outagamie Counties through 730 AM CDT At 646 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 7 miles east of Lake Poygan, or 13 miles northwest of Oshkosh, moving southeast at 35 mph. These storms will impact portions of Portage, Waushara, Waupaca, Outagamie, Winnebago, and Calumet counties as they move southeast. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Appleton, Oshkosh, Waupaca, Wautoma, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly and Chilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
