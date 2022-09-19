ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

MarionMade!: Huber shaped Marion and inspires students today

By Special to the Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5Lx2_0i19o2yq00

The Huber Machinery Museum at the Marion County Fairgrounds takes visitors on a journey from the 1800s, when hay was cut by hand with a scythe, through more than 150 years of Marion history, changes and innovation. Visitors see how a local inventor sparked the creation of tractors, steam shovels, threshers and eventually the space crawler that took NASA shuttles to the launch pad and then the moon.

“Things have changed so much in farming, construction and industry. It’s important to preserve it and show future generations how it came about,” said volunteer Don Kiel, past president of the Huber Machinery Museum Board.

The museum recently gave a tour to a group of engineering students, faculty and staff from Marion Technical College, inspiring inventors of the future.

Volunteer tour guide Karen Zucker described how Edward Huber revolutionized farming in 1863. His revolving hay rake allowed one person to do in three hours what normally took three people a full day to do by hand. His cousins convinced the 28-year-old to come to Marion in 1865 to produce the hay rakes because of the abundance of local hardwood.

Huber kept inventing, receiving more than 100 patents. He founded the Huber Manufacturing Company in 1874. He made the first working steam tractor engine as well as construction equipment. He helped found Marion Steam Shovel Company in 1884. The museum shows everything from drawings and models to full-sized threshers, steam shovels and power shovels. A piece of the NASA crawler that was built in Marion is outside the museum. A video shows how the crawler taking Artemis I to the launch pad operates.

“It’s definitely amazing. When it comes to engineering stuff, I’m like a kid in a candy store!” said student Josh Dunn of Marion.The museum invites visitors to see, touch and even sit in some of the local inventions.

“Everything in this museum is MarionMade!” exclaimed Kiel. “When you look at a machine, you have to visualize it. How many hours were put in, how many drawings made by hand, before each one was finally put together?”

The Marion Power Shovel company made farm equipment until World War II, when the government told them to focus on road equipment to send overseas to make air strips.

Retired engineer and museum volunteer Dan Stull worked for Marion Power Shovel for 13 years and then Fairfield Engineering for 30 years. Stull remembers doing live tests on machines in the 1960s.

“We had no safety gear back then. We put testing equipment on the shovel while it was operating. Today, OSHA [Occupational Health and Safety Administration] would shut that down,” said Stull.

Stepping through the museum is also a walk through Marion’s history.

“Mr. Huber was responsible for starting and bringing a lot of business to Marion and growing Marion,” Zucker said.

The Huber family brought a steam trolley to Marion. They founded a bank so employees could save and obtain home loans. They also founded the Opera House, Marion Milling Company and Huber Milk. Prospect and West Center was known as the Huber block.

“I think Huber made Marion,” Zucker said.

A century before electric cars took off, Mrs. Huber had a two-seated electric car. Mr. Huber had several farms for research and development. Some were sold and are now home Tri-Rivers Career Center.

The Huber Machinery Museum at 220 East Fairground Street is open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through November and by appointment. Tours are free though donations are welcome. Volunteers built the museum, donated the exhibits and give their time to keep Marion’s history alive. For details, visit the Huber Machinery Museum Facebook page or call 740-387-9233. Please be patient as the museum is run solely by volunteers.

The public is also invited to the Made In Marion Industrial Overview from local historian Dave Claborn at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tri-Rivers.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen

LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima officials announce that Schoonover Lake is ready to fish

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been several years since Schoonover Lake was drained and today, city officials say it's back up and ready for fishing!. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith released the first of hundreds of channel catfish into the lake. The stocking of the fish was part of a re-dedication of the new island and improvements at Schoonover Lake. The mayor held her weekly briefing on location to thank all those involved in the project.
LIMA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Borrthday Bash Planned For Marysville’s American Giant

P.T. Barnum would be proud. Mr. Barnum, for those of you who are unfamiliar, was THE master showman/salesman/self-promoter of 19th-century America. Of course this was all well before smartphones, television, radio and motion pictures and for the most part even the phonograph, so when Mr. Barnum and his world of wonders came to town, it was an EVENT, and residents of large cities ate it up, as did the hicks in the sticks.
MARYSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Marion, OH
Marion, OH
Government
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Marion Technical College#The Huber Manufa
columbusunderground.com

Two University District Church Properties for Sale

Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Work Starting on Newark Development

Work is scheduled to start soon on the Landing at Newark Station, a three-building, 108-unit apartment development near downtown Newark. The apartments will fill in about two acres of the former White-Westinghouse factory site at 325 W. Main St., a property that is being redeveloped by Columbus-based Horus and Ra Development in partnership with Zero Percent. The new buildings will sit next to the Yard, an outdoor events center with volleyball courts that opened last year.
NEWARK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Warner’s wife seeks judicial release

MARION—Julia Warner, 55, currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, is seeking an early release after serving a little more than six months of her two-year prison term. The Warner’s were convicted of complicity by leaving the scene of an accident, and each sentenced to two years in...
MARION COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Non-Profit Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Over a year in the making, this morning 2nd Chances Thrift Store celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting attended by numerous city officials, business leaders and store associates at 112 S Main Street in downtown Marysville. “This is a true partnership ministry where 100% of the store’s profits return...
MARYSVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend

Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters rescue worker trapped in Columbus water treatment plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A worker was rescued by Columbus firefighters Tuesday after being trapped inside a water treatment plant. Around 9 a.m., the worker slipped and fell into a confined space at the water plant on Dublin Road near Grandview Heights, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. Firefighters used specialty equipment […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Female Student Arrested for Stolen Gun in School

Fairfield County – A person is in custody after the school found a gun in her possession. Accoridng to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office, at 9:00 AM deputies responded to the Canal Winchester High School to assist during a non-emergency lockdown initiated by School District Officials. During the search, a stolen gun was recovered from a vehicle that was subsequently impounded.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy