Montgomery County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy
Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy, spoke with MONTCO Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
WCU Community Welcomed Back as Enthusiastic Goals Unveiled
West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino and Executive Vice President and Provost Laurie Bernotsky give the welcome back address to the West Chester University community. A welcome back address Thursday afternoon for the West Chester University community was filled with great optimism as the school begins its fall semester. Student...
Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs
The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements. Seven Church Farm School students have been recognized by the College...
West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building
Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of West Chester University’s new SECC building were (from left) Dr. Tracey Robinson, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and chief diversity inclusion officer; JT Singh, senior associate vice president and chief information officer; Dr. Jeffery Osgood, deputy provost and vice president for academic operations; Andrew Lehman, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff; Dr. Zebulun Davenport, vice president for university advancement and external affairs; Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost; Marc Duey, managing partner of Duce Management and former founder, president, and CEO of ProMetrics; Dr. Susan Fiorentino, professor of management and coordinator for the Master of Science in Human Resource Management program; Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, president of West Chester University; Todd Murphy, vice president for finance and administration; Deb Cornelius, interim executive director of the WCU Foundation; Matthew Holliday ’09, president of WCU Alumni Association; Dr. Tabetha Adkins, interim vice president for student affairs; Dr. Radha Pyati, dean.
Join the Gwynedd Mercy University Community for Red and Gold Day
Gwynedd Mercy University's Red and Gold Day, to which the public is invited, is Sept. 24. Gwynedd Mercy University’s most treasured tradition of Fall Fest and Food Truck Festival has been reimagined by the Office for Student Engagement and Student Government Association as Red and Gold Day. Red and...
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time clerk for its Keystone Education Yields Success (KEYS) outreach that supports students’ academic endeavors. The Part-Time KEYS clerk is responsible for providing clerical, data entry and scheduling for the KEYS program. As a temporary, grant-funded opportunity it is contingent upon...
National Merit Scholarship Semifinals List Reveals In-County High School High Achievers
The 2022 list of National Merit Semifinalists reveals the top PSAT scorers in Pa., a measure that may contribute to their earning of National Merit Scholarship achievement. Kristen A. Graham checked her spelling and her math in filing the related story for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The local scholastic standouts were...
Rosemont College Re-Opens Historic Residence Hall After Multimillion-Dollar Restoration
Rosemont College has re-opened Mayfield Hall, one of the most historic buildings on campus, after a $7.5 million restoration that lasted 10 months. “We are thrilled to unveil Mayfield Hall today,” Jim Cawley, Interim President of Rosemont College, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. “Construction focused on updating and revitalizing the interior while preserving the historic integrity of the exterior. The result is a stunning building with state-of-the-art amenities that will enhance the student life experience for our students.”
Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career
Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps
Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
Reggie Jackson’s Boyhood Home Could Well Be Out in Wyncote, Turned into a Parking Lot
A run-down two-story building is covered in vines along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. Despite its unassuming appearance, the abandoned house has quite a history. It’s where Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson spent his childhood. But purchasers of the property may soon turn it into a parking lot, writes Marina Affo for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MCCC’s Blue Bell Gallery to Feature the Works of One of Phila.’s Most Talented, Fanciful Illustrators
Artistic skill meets whimsical vision in much of the imaginative work of Armando Veve, coming to MCCC's Blue Bell campus in Oct.Image via Armando Veve at Instagram. The artistry of Phila. illustrator Armando Veve will be shown in the Fine Arts Center of Montgomery County Community College from Oct. 13, 2022, to Jan. 27, 2023.
6 Habits to Practice Daily to Get More From Your Life and Career
Sometimes you can become complacent without even realizing it has happened. While that is not necessarily bad for everyone, if you have been sitting and hoping for something more out of life, it will not come if you do not reach for it. But perhaps being someone who climbs the...
Jenkintown Barber Celebrates Six Decades of Affable Career; Indicates No Hint of Taking a Powder
More than 100 people recently gathered at a Jenkintown barber shop. They weren’t there for a trim; rather, they wanted to thank local barber Paul Strate for his 60 years wielding scissors professionally. Dawn Timmeney shaved down the story to its salient points for FOX29 Philadelphia. Paul Strate, owner...
Bryn Mawr-based Main Line Health Enters into Pediatric Affiliation Agreement with CHOP
Main Line Health and CHOP are affiliating for pediatric services.Image via iStock. Bryn Mawr-based Main Line Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have entered into a pediatric affiliation agreement, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Plymouth Meeting Developer Part of Collaboration to Do More with Moorestown Mall in New Jersey
A Plymouth Meeting real estate developer is one of several firms working on the revival of Moorestown Mall in N.J. A revival project of N.J.’s Moorestown Mall has, among its development participants, Plymouth Meeting firm Bel Canto. Kevin Riordan constructed his story on this cross-river revitalization project in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Royersford Family Remembers Nine-Year-Old Daughter with ‘Be Kind’ Reminder
Ella Smith.Image via 6abc. The Smith family of Royersford spent Sept. 20 on a social media mission to remind followers of the importance of being courteous, decent, and gentle in daily interactions. A 6abc digital staff report covered the #BeeKindElla initiative.
VFTCB Sends ‘Freedom from Hunger’ Update to Pope Francis, Receives Blessedly Encouraging Reply
Left to right: Mike Bowman, VFTCB President & CEO; Josh Shapiro, then-chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners; Val Arkoosh, current chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. This photo captures the first notice to Pope Francis of a hunger drive established in perpetuity in his name. When the Valley...
