Haverford, PA

MONTCO.Today

WCU Community Welcomed Back as Enthusiastic Goals Unveiled

West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino and Executive Vice President and Provost Laurie Bernotsky give the welcome back address to the West Chester University community. A welcome back address Thursday afternoon for the West Chester University community was filled with great optimism as the school begins its fall semester. Student...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs

The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements. Seven Church Farm School students have been recognized by the College...
EXTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building

Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of West Chester University’s new SECC building were (from left) Dr. Tracey Robinson, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and chief diversity inclusion officer; JT Singh, senior associate vice president and chief information officer; Dr. Jeffery Osgood, deputy provost and vice president for academic operations; Andrew Lehman, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff; Dr. Zebulun Davenport, vice president for university advancement and external affairs; Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost; Marc Duey, managing partner of Duce Management and former founder, president, and CEO of ProMetrics; Dr. Susan Fiorentino, professor of management and coordinator for the Master of Science in Human Resource Management program; Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, president of West Chester University; Todd Murphy, vice president for finance and administration; Deb Cornelius, interim executive director of the WCU Foundation; Matthew Holliday ’09, president of WCU Alumni Association; Dr. Tabetha Adkins, interim vice president for student affairs; Dr. Radha Pyati, dean.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time clerk for its Keystone Education Yields Success (KEYS) outreach that supports students’ academic endeavors. The Part-Time KEYS clerk is responsible for providing clerical, data entry and scheduling for the KEYS program. As a temporary, grant-funded opportunity it is contingent upon...
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Rosemont College Re-Opens Historic Residence Hall After Multimillion-Dollar Restoration

Rosemont College has re-opened Mayfield Hall, one of the most historic buildings on campus, after a $7.5 million restoration that lasted 10 months. “We are thrilled to unveil Mayfield Hall today,” Jim Cawley, Interim President of Rosemont College, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. “Construction focused on updating and revitalizing the interior while preserving the historic integrity of the exterior. The result is a stunning building with state-of-the-art amenities that will enhance the student life experience for our students.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career

Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

