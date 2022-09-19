ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

wvtm13.com

17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County

BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
FOLEY, AL
CBS 42

Police investigating north Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s northside Thursday morning. The investigation is taking place in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue N. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 adults killed in Warrior crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating the scene of an accident that killed two adults and injured a child Wednesday evening. According to JCSO Public Information Officer Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Corner School Road at Bankston Road at around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78. It...
GRAYSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Foley pedestrian fatally struck by car identified as Birmingham man

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a Birmingham man as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in the Foley area. According to information provided by ALEA, Tom Isaiah Steele, 34 was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. The incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18; Steele was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOLEY, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston installing more stop signs

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
CLANTON, AL
wbrc.com

Blount Co. switching ambulance services after staffing shortage caused service delays

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff Department said they are switching ambulance contracts after struggling to get ambulances on scene. Sheriff Mark Moon said for the past year, they have struggled to get ambulances to respond to calls because of nationwide low EMT staffing. He said he does not blame the county’s current ambulance company and knows all emergency services are understaffed right now.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of assaulting 64-year-old woman at a Publix in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and assaulted at a Publix in Tuscaloosa, according to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators. On September 20, 2022, University of Alabama Police Department officers responded to the Publix on University Blvd. where a 64-year-old female reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

