BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff Department said they are switching ambulance contracts after struggling to get ambulances on scene. Sheriff Mark Moon said for the past year, they have struggled to get ambulances to respond to calls because of nationwide low EMT staffing. He said he does not blame the county’s current ambulance company and knows all emergency services are understaffed right now.

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO