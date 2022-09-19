Read full article on original website
Florida man pleads guilty in Missouri to $223,000 money laundering conspiracy
A Homosassa, Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $223,000 money-laundering conspiracy, which was part of an email hacking scheme that targeted a program at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., as well as victims in Tennessee and Idaho. Franklin D. Huggins, 54, pleaded guilty before U.S....
Six Mongols Motorcycle Club members found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, including murder
A federal jury convicted six Tennessee men Friday for racketeering conspiracy and other charges involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and other crimes, all stemming from their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club (Clarksville Mongols). The seventh man from Kentucky, who was not a member of the...
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
(Missouri Independent) – Two Newton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies, and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town.
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. The audit recommendations include improving payroll procedures, better oversight of physical inventory, and reviewing permit fees. The report, which gives a rating of “good,” is part of the ongoing comprehensive...
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
Missouri Department of Conservation shares CWD sampling locations for deer hunters
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters that it is again offering free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease during the entire deer season at select locations in the region, including some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors. MDC is also...
All of Northern Missouri plagued by dry conditions as below normal rainfall continues to be an issue
This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map shows abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions now cover all of North Missouri. The map was released Thursday morning, September 22nd, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday morning, September 20th. For the Green Hills area, there is moderate drought in...
Christina Andrade Melly named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year
Christina Andrade Melly, an English teacher at Ritenour High School in the Ritenour School District, was selected by a committee of her peers and education partners across the state as the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year. She becomes the 54th Missouri Teacher of the Year since the program’s inception in 1957.
Attend this free webinar about paying for education
As part of College Savings Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, MOST 529, and Sallie Mae are partnering to bring a free webinar to Missourians focused on paying for higher education. The free virtual event will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. Those who wish to participate...
Scaled-back income tax cut wins initial approval in Missouri Senate
(Missouri Independent) – The Missouri Senate gave first-round approval Tuesday to a $335 million income tax cut over objections from liberal members who saw fiscal problems ahead and conservative members who wanted deeper cuts. The bill, which needs a final vote before it moves to the Missouri House, is...
Audio: Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri
Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri. A state House committee held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow Missouri adults to place bets on sporting events. The state Legislature’s special session that is underway does not include a bill to legalize sports betting and Governor Mike...
