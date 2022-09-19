ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbridge, MA

kttn.com

Christina Andrade Melly named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year

Christina Andrade Melly, an English teacher at Ritenour High School in the Ritenour School District, was selected by a committee of her peers and education partners across the state as the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year. She becomes the 54th Missouri Teacher of the Year since the program’s inception in 1957.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Attend this free webinar about paying for education

As part of College Savings Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, MOST 529, and Sallie Mae are partnering to bring a free webinar to Missourians focused on paying for higher education. The free virtual event will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. Those who wish to participate...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Scaled-back income tax cut wins initial approval in Missouri Senate

(Missouri Independent) – The Missouri Senate gave first-round approval Tuesday to a $335 million income tax cut over objections from liberal members who saw fiscal problems ahead and conservative members who wanted deeper cuts. The bill, which needs a final vote before it moves to the Missouri House, is...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri

Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri. A state House committee held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow Missouri adults to place bets on sporting events. The state Legislature’s special session that is underway does not include a bill to legalize sports betting and Governor Mike...
MISSOURI STATE

