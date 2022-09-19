Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hartington's Carson Noecker wins race in California
Carson Noecker’s first time to California was a memorable one. The Hartington Cedar Catholic High School senior flew on an airplane for the first time, visited the Golden State for the first time … and he also ran the fastest time in his division last Friday at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in Irvine, Calif.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City community welcomed into the new Hunt Elementary school
SIOUX CITY — The general public got their first opportunity to tour Hunt A+ Arts Elementary on Tuesday. The new school officially opened in August after two years of construction. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday was to celebrate completion of the project, as well as the students and staff who make the school special.
Sioux City Journal
Pub 52 puts a unique spin on All-American favorites
What qualifies as upscale pub food and what does not?. That was the question Justin Truhe asks himself every time he updates the menu at Pub 52, the Sergeant Bluff sports bar he opened in January 2022. "We've gone through three or four menu since we opened," he said, inside...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers launch 51st season at USHL Fall Classic
Over the last 20 days, Sioux City Musketeers coach Jason Kersner built a blueprint for what he wanted the team identity to look like. The newly-appointed coach for the defending Clark Cup champions will see how that blueprint turned on Thursday morning. Sioux City began its championship defense at 11...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City to host three-state Rotary conference
SIOUX CITY — Over 175 Rotarians from three states are gathering in Sioux City for a two-day conference that features decorated Navy Seal Boyd Renner. The Rotary Club of Sioux City will host members from 40 clubs from Northwest Iowa, Southwest Minnesota and South Dakota during the District 5610 conference at the Stoney Creek Inn.
Sioux City Journal
Clean sheet: Sioux City S.C. East doesn't allow Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson a point 3-0
Sioux City S.C. East sent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 6 , Sioux City S.C. East squared off with South Sioux City in a volleyball game . We...
Sioux City Journal
Vangarde Arts falls short in bid for free concert series at Sioux City's Cook Park
SIOUX CITY — Vangarde Arts didn't garner enough online votes to bring a free outdoor series to Cook Park in 2023. The Sioux City-based nonprofit announced in a Facebook post Thursday that its concert proposal didn't crack the top 20 in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Grant Awards.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
SIOUX CITY — When Alex Johnson tells you his dog Frank is one of a kind, he's almost quite literally telling the truth. There aren't many dogs like Frank, who's a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He's one of just 34 living in the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
Sioux City Journal
Prep roundup: MOC-Floyd Valley sweeps MVAOCOU cross country meet
MAPLETON, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley High School boys cross country team won the MVAOCOU meet on Thursday with a 40-point performance. The Dutch had two runners who scored single-digit points. The Dutch were led by Trevor Mirande, who placed third with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 38.30 seconds.
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational
TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
Sioux City Journal
Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs
SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Logan Miller is a leader on and off the volleyball court
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Since she was three days old, Dakota Valley senior Logan Miller has been around volleyball. Her mom, current Dakota Valley head volleyball coach Mary Miller, was coaching Briar Cliff and had a very young Logan with her during recruiting at the time, and Logan is now this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's Barbado da Terceira dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog, during a recent interview. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Sioux Center
A crash just west of Sioux Center early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
Sioux City Journal
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm, lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
Sioux City Journal
National Weather Service- Record highs for September 20
Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees.
Comments / 1