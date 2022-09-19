ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City community welcomed into the new Hunt Elementary school

SIOUX CITY — The general public got their first opportunity to tour Hunt A+ Arts Elementary on Tuesday. The new school officially opened in August after two years of construction. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday was to celebrate completion of the project, as well as the students and staff who make the school special.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pub 52 puts a unique spin on All-American favorites

What qualifies as upscale pub food and what does not?. That was the question Justin Truhe asks himself every time he updates the menu at Pub 52, the Sergeant Bluff sports bar he opened in January 2022. "We've gone through three or four menu since we opened," he said, inside...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Musketeers launch 51st season at USHL Fall Classic

Over the last 20 days, Sioux City Musketeers coach Jason Kersner built a blueprint for what he wanted the team identity to look like. The newly-appointed coach for the defending Clark Cup champions will see how that blueprint turned on Thursday morning. Sioux City began its championship defense at 11...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City to host three-state Rotary conference

SIOUX CITY — Over 175 Rotarians from three states are gathering in Sioux City for a two-day conference that features decorated Navy Seal Boyd Renner. The Rotary Club of Sioux City will host members from 40 clubs from Northwest Iowa, Southwest Minnesota and South Dakota during the District 5610 conference at the Stoney Creek Inn.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed

SIOUX CITY — When Alex Johnson tells you his dog Frank is one of a kind, he's almost quite literally telling the truth. There aren't many dogs like Frank, who's a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He's one of just 34 living in the United States.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: MOC-Floyd Valley sweeps MVAOCOU cross country meet

MAPLETON, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley High School boys cross country team won the MVAOCOU meet on Thursday with a 40-point performance. The Dutch had two runners who scored single-digit points. The Dutch were led by Trevor Mirande, who placed third with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 38.30 seconds.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational

TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs

SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
SIOUX CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm, lawyers for legal malpractice

SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

National Weather Service- Record highs for September 20

