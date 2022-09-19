ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Glasgow#Manchester#Belle Sebastian#Cardiff#Fiction Records
NME

Matty Healy doesn’t want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters

Matty Healy has said that he doesn’t want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters. During a recent interview with Music Week, the ’75 frontman spoke about not feeling the need to achieve a hit single. “If I started caring about that now it would fucking stink,” he told the outlet.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy