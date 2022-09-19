Read full article on original website
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Stormzy returns with epic new single ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, cameo-packed video
Stormzy has returned with his first solo outing in almost three years: an epic, seven-minute declaration of his legend status – featuring a guest verse from Stylo G and a striking monologue by Wretch 32 (narrated by actress Michaela Coel) – titled ‘Mel Made Me Do It’.
Australian TV presenter falls asleep on camera following 14-hour coverage of Queen’s funeral
Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon was spotted falling asleep on camera following her 14-hour shift covering Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The state funeral of the late monarch took place on Monday (September 19), with a record-breaking four billion viewers tuning in around the world. Langdon was presenting the historic...
Pierre Kwenders wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’
Congolese-Canadian musician José Louis Modabi – better known as Pierre Kwenders – has won this year’s Polaris Music Prize for latest album ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’. Kwenders will receive a monetary prize of $50,000 for winning, having been selected above...
Matty Healy doesn’t want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters
Matty Healy has said that he doesn’t want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters. During a recent interview with Music Week, the ’75 frontman spoke about not feeling the need to achieve a hit single. “If I started caring about that now it would fucking stink,” he told the outlet.
Three out of four night time businesses on “financial cliff edge” due to inflation
Three out of four night time economy businesses in the UK are on a “financial cliff edge” as a result of inflation, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA). A flash poll generated by NTIA over the last four days (September 16-18) is said to have given...
