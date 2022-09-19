If you’re a New York-based music lover with a keen eye on the brightest and buzziest new acts, make space in your diary for the Brooklyn Sound gigs throughout October and November. NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series, where hype is truly cemented: since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has supported renowned local artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and Sunflower Bean through its events.

