NME
Stormzy returns with epic new single ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, cameo-packed video
Stormzy has returned with his first solo outing in almost three years: an epic, seven-minute declaration of his legend status – featuring a guest verse from Stylo G and a striking monologue by Wretch 32 (narrated by actress Michaela Coel) – titled ‘Mel Made Me Do It’.
NME
Smashing Pumpkins debut new song ‘Empires’ at Chicago gig
Smashing Pumpkins played a gig in Chicago last night (September 20) and debuted a brand new song – listen to ‘Empires’ below. ‘Empires’ will appear on the band’s new three-part “rock opera” album, ‘ATUM’, which was announced yesterday and previewed by first single ‘Beguiled’.
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
NME
Listen to Jamie xx’s new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’
Jamie xx has shared his new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’ – listen below. The track – teased yesterday (September 19) – is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April. Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I...
NME
Jesse Jo Stark explores “duality of love” on dramatic new single ‘Lipstick’
Jesse Jo Stark has released her debut studio album ‘Doomed’ – check out the video for her latest single, ‘Lipstick’, below. Comprising 11 tracks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s first full-length record was co-produced with Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood, Benny Blanco) and Michael Harris (Haim, Angel Olsen).
NME
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
NME
Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’
Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
NME
Grimes teases her “girl group debut” will be through songs on her new album
Grimes has teased that her “girl group debut” will happen through songs on her upcoming album, ‘Book 1’. The musician is preparing to release the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which she recently told fans is done and could be issued in two volumes.
NME
London’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival postponed until October due to Queen’s funeral
London’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival has been postponed until early next month due to its initial date clashing with the Queen’s state funeral weekend. The event, described as “the world’s leading festival of ideas and music”, was originally set to take place at Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath last Saturday and Sunday (September 17/18).
NME
Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’
Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
NME
Matty Healy doesn’t want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters
Matty Healy has said that he doesn’t want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters. During a recent interview with Music Week, the ’75 frontman spoke about not feeling the need to achieve a hit single. “If I started caring about that now it would fucking stink,” he told the outlet.
NME
Meet the six brilliant new artists on the Brooklyn Sound gig series lineup
If you’re a New York-based music lover with a keen eye on the brightest and buzziest new acts, make space in your diary for the Brooklyn Sound gigs throughout October and November. NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series, where hype is truly cemented: since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has supported renowned local artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and Sunflower Bean through its events.
NME
Pierre Kwenders wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’
Congolese-Canadian musician José Louis Modabi – better known as Pierre Kwenders – has won this year’s Polaris Music Prize for latest album ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’. Kwenders will receive a monetary prize of $50,000 for winning, having been selected above...
NME
Taylor Swift begins revealing ‘Midnights’ tracklist with final song title
Taylor Swift has begun revealing the tracklist for forthcoming album ‘Midnights’, through a new TikTok series, starting with its 13th and final song. The series, titled ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’ and announced earlier today (September 21), will have Swift randomly picking which song titles to disclose in the lead-up to the album’s release next month.
NME
Robbie Williams says it “would be cool” to play Glastonbury’s legends slot
Robbie Williams has said it “would be cool” to return to Glastonbury this year to take on the coveted legends slot. The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation earlier this month, hasn’t played at Worthy Farm since he made his debut appearance at the iconic festival back in 1998.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke tease adult Rhaenyra and Alicent
House Of The Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke have teased how their characters Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower have changed in the transition to adulthood. In the sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel, set to premiere on Sunday on HBO, the show will jump forward a decade with D’Arcy and Cooke in the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent, previously played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey respectively.
NME
Channel 5 praised by viewers for showing ‘The Emoji Movie’ during Queen’s funeral
Channel 5 has been praised by viewers for showing The Emoji Movie and other children’s films during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. The channel was the only major UK network not to show any footage of the historic funeral on Monday (September 19), which drew in over four billion viewers from across the world.
NME
Australian TV presenter falls asleep on camera following 14-hour coverage of Queen’s funeral
Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon was spotted falling asleep on camera following her 14-hour shift covering Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The state funeral of the late monarch took place on Monday (September 19), with a record-breaking four billion viewers tuning in around the world. Langdon was presenting the historic...
NME
Elton John “fondly remembers” dancing with the Queen at Windsor Castle
Elton John has “fondly” remembered the time he danced with Queen Elizabeth II in a new tribute on social media. The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8. She was 96 years old. Her eldest son, the former Prince Of Wales, immediately became King Charles III.
NME
Three out of four night time businesses on “financial cliff edge” due to inflation
Three out of four night time economy businesses in the UK are on a “financial cliff edge” as a result of inflation, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA). A flash poll generated by NTIA over the last four days (September 16-18) is said to have given...
