ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Smashing Pumpkins debut new song ‘Empires’ at Chicago gig

Smashing Pumpkins played a gig in Chicago last night (September 20) and debuted a brand new song – listen to ‘Empires’ below. ‘Empires’ will appear on the band’s new three-part “rock opera” album, ‘ATUM’, which was announced yesterday and previewed by first single ‘Beguiled’.
CHICAGO, IL
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Jamie xx’s new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’

Jamie xx has shared his new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’ – listen below. The track – teased yesterday (September 19) – is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April. Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
NME

Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022

NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
MUSIC
NME

Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’

Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#First Direct Arena#Bournemouth#Liverpool#Ireland#Manchester#Cardiff#O2
NME

London’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival postponed until October due to Queen’s funeral

London’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival has been postponed until early next month due to its initial date clashing with the Queen’s state funeral weekend. The event, described as “the world’s leading festival of ideas and music”, was originally set to take place at Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath last Saturday and Sunday (September 17/18).
WORLD
NME

Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’

Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
MUSIC
NME

Matty Healy doesn’t want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters

Matty Healy has said that he doesn’t want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters. During a recent interview with Music Week, the ’75 frontman spoke about not feeling the need to achieve a hit single. “If I started caring about that now it would fucking stink,” he told the outlet.
MUSIC
NME

Meet the six brilliant new artists on the Brooklyn Sound gig series lineup

If you’re a New York-based music lover with a keen eye on the brightest and buzziest new acts, make space in your diary for the Brooklyn Sound gigs throughout October and November. NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series, where hype is truly cemented: since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has supported renowned local artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and Sunflower Bean through its events.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NME

Taylor Swift begins revealing ‘Midnights’ tracklist with final song title

Taylor Swift has begun revealing the tracklist for forthcoming album ‘Midnights’, through a new TikTok series, starting with its 13th and final song. The series, titled ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’ and announced earlier today (September 21), will have Swift randomly picking which song titles to disclose in the lead-up to the album’s release next month.
MUSIC
NME

Robbie Williams says it “would be cool” to play Glastonbury’s legends slot

Robbie Williams has said it “would be cool” to return to Glastonbury this year to take on the coveted legends slot. The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation earlier this month, hasn’t played at Worthy Farm since he made his debut appearance at the iconic festival back in 1998.
MUSIC
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke tease adult Rhaenyra and Alicent

House Of The Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke have teased how their characters Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower have changed in the transition to adulthood. In the sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel, set to premiere on Sunday on HBO, the show will jump forward a decade with D’Arcy and Cooke in the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent, previously played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey respectively.
TV SERIES
NME

Elton John “fondly remembers” dancing with the Queen at Windsor Castle

Elton John has “fondly” remembered the time he danced with Queen Elizabeth II in a new tribute on social media. The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8. She was 96 years old. Her eldest son, the former Prince Of Wales, immediately became King Charles III.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy