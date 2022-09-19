ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Rollover crash snarls a main detour for I-71 closure

PROSPECT, Ky. — UPDATE: Ramp is back open, all lanes are back open. A rollover crash is causing delays in eastern Jefferson County. Injuries have been reported and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the ramp from the Gene Snyder northbound to US 42. US...
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Sherman Minton bridge shutdown: Westbound I-64 closes this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another interstate shutdown could complicate travel for drivers this weekend. A full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is currently scheduled to begin Sept. 23. Westbound I-64 will be closed after 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Police chase 'violent felony offender,' delaying some JCPS bus routes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase involving a felon stretched across Louisville and impacted some Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes on Thursday. The chase started in eastern Jefferson County and, at one point, was on the Watterson Expressway. It eventually ended at Arthur Street and University Boulevard near Interstate 65.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

When will fall colors peak in the Louisville area?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the best times of the year. The arrival of the autumn season means those hot, scorching days brought on by the summer season become cooler and much more comfortable — not to mention the sheer beauty that the landscape takes on with the addition of all those vivid fall colors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Pumpkin patches around Louisville: Where to pick your own this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's nothing that says it's fall quite like going to a pumpkin patch, and Kentuckiana has a plethora of places to pick your own pumpkin. We've put together a list of pumpkin patches in the area. Did we miss one? Send your submissions to wlkydigital@hearst.com. (Check...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 55-year-old killed in S. Hurstbourne motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man killed in a wrong-way crash on Monday night has been identified by coroners. The crash happened on South Hurstbourne Parkway in Highview around 11 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man driving the motorcycle and pronounced him dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS police investigating after parent follows bus waving gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Police Department is investigating after a parent allegedly waved a gun at a school bus on Thursday. Noe Middle School principal Jennifer Cave sent a letter out to families saying that it started when a parent talked to a group of students at a bus stop and asked them several questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist killed in Highview wrong-way crash, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Highview late Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a vehicle striking a motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassal Road. When they got there, police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested 3 weeks after crash that injured 4 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested three weeks after a crash on Dixie Highway that left four people injured. Robert Risen is facing several charges including assault and wanton endangerment. Risen pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Shively police said that Risen drove away after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman carjacks vehicle with child inside, strikes business and person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a Texas woman is in custody after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Louisville with a child inside and then striking a person. Anneyska Garcia, 18, flagged down a car and asked the man driving for a ride at the intersection of Longfield Avenue and South Fifth Street, police said. That is just south of Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

St. X, Trinity come together for rivalry week food drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While rivalry week for St. X and Trinity usually consists of back and forth jabs, the two schools are coming together for a bigger cause. The two schools are working together during rivalry week to collect food for Dare to Care. "Tackling Hunger Together" is what...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
SEYMOUR, IN

