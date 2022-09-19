Read full article on original website
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
Train car derails in Grass Lake shutting down tracks to complete investigation
A train derailed in the village of Grass Lake Wednesday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of north Lake Street and Michigan Avenue.
2 People Injured After A Triple-Vehicle Crash On Michigan Highway 51 (Paw Paw Township, MI)
Authorities responded to a triple-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. in Paw Paw Township that injured two people. According to the authorities, a 26-year-old Arkansas man [..]
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Ingham, Eaton, Jackson counties
According to the National Weather Service, the storm could carry wind gusts up to 60 mph and ping pong ball size hail.
Train derails in Jackson County
Around 9:31 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the train derailment at the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in Grass Lake.
WLNS
PHOTOS: Quarter-sized hail spotted in Mason area
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area. Dime-sized hail has been reported in parts of Ingham County. Counties impacted by Tuesday morning’s watches and warnings include:. Clinton. Eaton. Gratiot. Ingham. Isabella. Kent. Montcalm. Jackson. As the storm quickly...
2 on motorcycle injured in crash with minivan
Two people were hospitalized when a minivan collided with a motorcycle in Portage Wednesday night.
wtvbam.com
Five youngsters among those injured as vehicle rear ends stopped trash hauler
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Six persons including five juveniles were injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County when their vehicle crashed into a Republic Services trash hauler near the Camden-Frontier Schools. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on West Montgomery Road between...
Waterspouts possible, waves could reach 10 feet in Lake Michigan
HOLLAND, MI - Welcome to fall in the Great Lakes. To celebrate today’s autumn equinox, Lake Michigan waves are forecast to build up to 10 feet and the National Weather Service says waterspouts are going to be possible all day today as cold air continues to settle into our region.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
WOOD
Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
wkzo.com
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for a month for manhole work
JACKSON, MI – A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for about a month so AT&T can rehabilitate one of its manholes. Fourth Street is closing to southbound traffic at Griswold Street for the closure, which is not a city of Jackson initiative, city officials said. Construction...
wtvbam.com
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Severe storms diminish as we wrap up summer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a few hours of severe storms throughout the area, our last full day of summer is looking to be a nice Wednesday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on the storms, and what we can expect for the first day of fall. ALMANAC...
Two teens dead, three others hospitalized in shooting in Southwest Michigan
NILES, MI — Two people are dead and three hospitalized as the result of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Southwest Michigan. Police responded to the shooting, at 620 N. 6th St. in Niles, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.
