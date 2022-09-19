ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo, MI
WLNS

PHOTOS: Quarter-sized hail spotted in Mason area

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
MASON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
PAW PAW, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area. Dime-sized hail has been reported in parts of Ingham County. Counties impacted by Tuesday morning’s watches and warnings include:. Clinton. Eaton. Gratiot. Ingham. Isabella. Kent. Montcalm. Jackson. As the storm quickly...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WOOD

Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
WYOMING, MI
wtvbam.com

Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Severe storms diminish as we wrap up summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a few hours of severe storms throughout the area, our last full day of summer is looking to be a nice Wednesday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on the storms, and what we can expect for the first day of fall. ALMANAC...
LANSING, MI

