BBC
Danish queen tests positive for Covid day after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The Queen of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year, the Danish Royal Court has confirmed. Queen Margrethe II has cancelled her appointments for this week after the diagnosis on Tuesday evening. The 82-year-old monarch was one of 2,000 guests who attended Queen Elizabeth II's...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
BBC
Queen's name inscribed on family chapel stone at Windsor
The Queen's name has been inscribed on a new ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she was buried on Monday. The late monarch was laid to rest with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the George VI Memorial Chapel - alongside her parents and sister. Buckingham Palace says...
U.K.・
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.・
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
