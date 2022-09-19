ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
