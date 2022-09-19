ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Boxing Scene

Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao Hit Newark, New Jersey

WBC/WBO junior lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson has never fought at home as a world champion. The six letters on the front of his trunks — Newark — represents his past and immediate future. (photos by Mikey Williams) Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, will...
NEWARK, NJ
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Nate Diaz calls out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after leaving UFC

Nate Diaz has claimed he will ‘only fight’ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson next, after the UFC icon left the promotion this month.Diaz saw out his UFC contract by taking on Tony Ferguson, a last-minute replacement for Khamzat Chimaev, in the main event of UFC 279 on 10 September.American Diaz submitted his compatriot in the fourth round to exit the UFC with a win, saying in his post-fight interview: “I wanna get out [of] the UFC for a minute and show all these other fighters how to own up another sport. Then I’m gonna be right back here to get...
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor

Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC
Boxing Scene

With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges

Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joyce: Parker Has Been To Top Of The Mountain, He's Got A Bit Of Everything

Joe Joyce knew what he was signing up for when pushing to reschedule a fight with Joseph Parker. The pairing was once in play for July 2, only to fall apart when Parker walked away just prior to signing a bout agreement after verbally agreeing to terms. It was put back in the mix upon the insistence of Joyce remaining active against the toughest available opponent as he waits out his status as the mandatory challenger to the WBO heavyweight title. The two will now meet September 24 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3

Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Conceicao: Shakur Is Definitely Underestimating Me; Gonna Be Biggest Mistake Of Career

NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson promised to “beat the sh*t” out of Robson Conceicao as they talked trash on a stage Wednesday at Prudential Center. Brazil’s Conceicao calmly countered in Portuguese, which didn’t faze Stevenson because he couldn’t understand what his upcoming opponent said. Conceicao claimed afterward that Stevenson is overconfident, that the brash, unbeaten southpaw doesn’t realize how difficult their fight will be.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner Rescheduled For October 15 At The O2

A pair of world championship grudge matches will move forward with a rescheduled date. The previously scheduled September 10 all-female card at The O2 in London will now take place at the same venue October 15, BOXXER formally announced Tuesday. Headlining the show, three-division and reigning WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight champ Claressa Shields and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall collide for the undisputed middleweight crown. The co-main event pits Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner in a mouthwatering showdown for the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO/IBO junior lightweight championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Hughes vs. Galahad, Rankin vs. Harper - Face-Offs at Final Presser

Maxi Hughes is ready to collide with Kid Galahad in a battle for the IBO world lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) defends his title for the second time, after widely outpointing...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Lucy Wildheart Picks Up Win, Wants Winner of Serrano-Mahfoud Clash

Making her long awaited return to the ring, Lucy Wildheart reignited her career with a victory over Spain’s Eva Cantos on Saturday night and kicked off her campaign towards a world featherweight title. The Brentwood based Swedish fighter took her record to 9-1-0 (4 KO’s) with a 59-56 points...
COMBAT SPORTS

