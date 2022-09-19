ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Students to clean up Twin Cities on 922 Day

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

UHRICHSVILLE – To celebrate “922 Day,” which has been rechristened “922 Community Pride Day,” more than 125 student volunteers from Claymont High School, Claymont Middle School, Tuscarawas Central Catholic and sixth graders from St. Mary’s Elementary will be picking up litter and recyclables, weeding, sweeping and painting curb strips and performing other community service tasks in both Uhrichsville and Dennison on Thursday.

The rain date will be Friday.

Team work projects are being determined by the mayor of each community. Local churches have been asked to identify residents who need some assistance, as well. Trash receptacles, trash bags, gloves, safety vests and glasses, and hand sanitizer are being provided by each town’s government.

There will be more than 15 different teams of between six and 10 students on these tasks. Each team will have an adult supervisor as they perform their community work project.

The students will be provided with a kick-off breakfast snack and a lunch (both at the Claymont Stadium). In addition, each student volunteer will be provided a participation T-shirt with a special “922 Pride Community Clean-up” logo.

There are multiple sponsors for the event, including: the Barnett Realtors, St. Mary’s Altar Society, Ember Home Care, Amy Myers from the Barnett Realtors, Alban Title, Dennison Rotary, Dennison Mayor Greg DiDonato and Rita McPeak of Clay Capital Development.

The video production group at Claymont High School is planning to capture an aerial shot by drone of the 125-plus volunteers in their orange “922 Community Pride” T-shirts on the football field of the stadium, as well as shooting video of the work crews throughout the morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returns for 2022

BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022! This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats. The festival […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

INK’T Now Open In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Dennison, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Uhrichsville, OH
City
Tuscarawas, OH
Your Radio Place

Tree To Be Removed From The Guernsey County Courthouse Square

CAMBRIDGE- Meeting regular session Tuesday, the Guernsey County Commissioners elected to remove the large sycamore tree from the northwest corner of the courthouse square. The decision was made with a 2 to 1 vote, with Commissioner Dave Wilson voting against the measure. “I’m convinced that the tree is becoming a...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH
whbc.com

Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
ALLIANCE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
GLEN DALE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Cities#Volunteers#Community Service#Linus K12#Linus High School#Claymont High School#Claymont Middle School#St Mary S Elementary#The Barnett Realtors#Alban Title
wastetodaymagazine.com

Battle Motors expands Ohio plant by more than 200,000 square feet

Proving that large-scale manufacturing and innovation are alive and well in America’s heartland, Battle Motors, New Philadelphia, Ohio, has announced the company’s expanded production facility is open and fully operational. A game-changer for the company, the factory’s size has increased significantly—from 125,000 square feet to 325,000 square feet—or...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Man Dies in Semi versus SUV Accident

Information has been released for a fatal Holmes County crash. The Sheriff’s Office reports that they are investigating the two-vehicle accident that happened Monday, around 10:50am, at the intersection of US 62 and County Road 187. Deputies indicate that a GMC SUV driven by a 60-year-old, from Dundee, was...
DOVER, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy