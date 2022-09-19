Read full article on original website
REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Hartford Plan Commission approves new fitness center for former Sentry Grocery
September 21, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A family-friendly atmosphere at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Megan and Jordan were drawn to Cast Iron Luxury Living because of its pet-friendly, affordable, family atmosphere. Cast Iron is situated on the scenic Milwaukee River. This historic campus was once home to the West Bend Aluminum Company. Founded in 1911 by Bernard C. Ziegler,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Last brilliant sky of summer 2022
September 21, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The last brilliant sky of summer 2022. Fall officially begins tomorrow and you can already see the signs – the sun sets earlier in the evening, temperatures are cooler, and keep an eye out for the first frost of the season.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend West JV1 Spartans win 3 against Homestead | By Grace Peters
The Spartans played hard and didn’t let a play or two get them down. The Spartans had a total of 8 ace serves. Avah Banks and Maria Olson had 3 kills each. Emy Miller also played well in the back row with 6 digs. The next game is at Whitefish Bay on Thursday, September 22, with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
Daily Reporter
Hotly contested retail, apartments proposal in Brookfield to go before council
Brookfield city council members will meet Tuesday to discuss rezoning plans for a proposed mixed-use building for retail and apartments. In a previous informational meeting, the city collected over 90 signatures for comments from residents and city officials in support of or opposition to the development.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Check out Washington County 4-H tonight at Washington County Fair Park
You can meet with youth and adults from clubs, try some projects, and get information on all that 4-H has to offer. Stop out between 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Washington County Fair Park, Small Animal Barn visit with 4-H clubs and see the fun you’ve been missing.
spectrumnews1.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group in response to proposed Menomonee Falls landfill expansion
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — As Waste Management (WM) looks to expand the Orchard Ridge landfill, residents who live nearby are hoping to form a Community Advisory Group to have some influence on the project’s future. Penelope Waggoner lives about a mile away from Orchard Ridge, which is the...
seehafernews.com
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger Fire Department Open House is Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | By Lt. Gregory S Koehler
Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department invites everyone to its 2022 Fire Prevention Open House and education event on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Slinger Community Park. There will be two different live fire Palmer house demonstrations designed to educate and entertain. While you...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Richfield residential road construction projects move forward | By Jim Healy
September 20, 2022 – Richfield, WI – The Richfield Village’s Department of Public Works is currently coordinating with contractors for construction projects in two (2) of our residential subdivisions to be completed prior to the end of October. The first is an approximately 250’ long stretch of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Ronald “Fireman Ron” Elmer Virchow, Sr., 84, of the Town of Trenton, WI
September 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Ronald Elmer Virchow Sr., “Ron” “Fireman Ron”, 84, of the Town of Trenton, WI, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with his family by his side in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Group hopes to make Mequon, Thiensville a pickleball hotspot
THIENSVILLE - Calling it “more than just a game,” a group of pickleball enthusiasts are pushing for more courts in Mequon and Thiensville. One player, Jim Reilly, took his case directly to the Thiensville Village Board earlier this month. ”It’s very social. There’s a lot of fun, a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Budget hearing, public vote in West Bend School District is Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
West Bend, WI – The West Bend School District will have a budget hearing on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the West Bend High Schools Silver Lining Arts Center, 1305 E. Decorah Road, West Bend, WI, at 6:30 p.m. The first part of the meeting is a hearing on...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Autumnal equinox is Thursday, September 22, 2022
September 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The autumnal equinox or first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere is Thursday, September 22, 2022. There are some colorful indications fall is right around the corner including the yellow goldenrod. Temperatures are becoming a bit cooler in the...
DNR seeks public comment on closing portion of Horicon Marsh to hunting
HORICON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering closing part of Horicon Marsh to hunting, and they want to hear feedback on the idea from the public. The DNR is considering a variance to the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area master plan that would close 78...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A cream brick revival: How an easy-to-miss 122-year-old building became Racine’s newest short-term rental | Home & Garden
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Collection,” and is set to feature a variety of former industrial or commercial properties that have since been repurposed for public benefit. Paul...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jackson sunflower showcased by father and son; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Charlie Clausing on behalf of father and son, Fred and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
