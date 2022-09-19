ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Last brilliant sky of summer 2022

September 21, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The last brilliant sky of summer 2022. Fall officially begins tomorrow and you can already see the signs – the sun sets earlier in the evening, temperatures are cooler, and keep an eye out for the first frost of the season.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend West JV1 Spartans win 3 against Homestead | By Grace Peters

The Spartans played hard and didn’t let a play or two get them down. The Spartans had a total of 8 ace serves. Avah Banks and Maria Olson had 3 kills each. Emy Miller also played well in the back row with 6 digs. The next game is at Whitefish Bay on Thursday, September 22, with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
Hartford, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Richfield residential road construction projects move forward | By Jim Healy

September 20, 2022 – Richfield, WI – The Richfield Village’s Department of Public Works is currently coordinating with contractors for construction projects in two (2) of our residential subdivisions to be completed prior to the end of October. The first is an approximately 250’ long stretch of...
RICHFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Group hopes to make Mequon, Thiensville a pickleball hotspot

THIENSVILLE - Calling it “more than just a game,” a group of pickleball enthusiasts are pushing for more courts in Mequon and Thiensville. One player, Jim Reilly, took his case directly to the Thiensville Village Board earlier this month. ”It’s very social. There’s a lot of fun, a...
MEQUON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Autumnal equinox is Thursday, September 22, 2022

September 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The autumnal equinox or first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere is Thursday, September 22, 2022. There are some colorful indications fall is right around the corner including the yellow goldenrod. Temperatures are becoming a bit cooler in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jackson sunflower showcased by father and son; submit your photos today

Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Charlie Clausing on behalf of father and son, Fred and...
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
CEDARBURG, WI

