Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
Somerville moves one step closer to a net-zero emissions policy for new buildingsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville residents hold Safe Streets rally for improved transportation infrastructureThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The return of Tufts in Talloires: Students, faculty share their memories from Talloires, FranceThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
ashlandmass.com
BAA Grant Opportunity
The Boston Athletic Association provides the Town of Ashland Invitational Entries each year. Entry recipients' are selected and each runner does fundraising in exchange for their entry. The funds raised are given back to the community via a grant program. Grant rounds are offered twice a year in the spring and fall.
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: Shade Gardening
Explore a variety of shade situations, along with the unique problems -- and unique opportunities -- that shade gardening provides. Learn about the best shade plants to use and how to select them so that your garden is in bloom spring through fall. We also explain how to have winter interest.
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: Intellectual Freedom & You -- A Banned Books Week Webinar
Book bans are on the rise across the country as states seemingly compete to see who can place the most restrictions on free speech. As this latest wave of censorship activity continues to build, what is your role as a library user? In this interactive webinar during Banned Books Week, you'll learn about why intellectual freedom is important and what you can do to support libraries, library workers, and free expression during these challenging times.
Here’s Why Bristol Community College Will Be Covered in Backpacks
Bristol Community College is preparing for quite a moving display on Monday, Sept. 26. As part of suicide prevention month, the college has invited the Send Silence Packing program to its Fall River campus. Hundreds of backpacks will be laid across the campus in Fall River, each representing a student...
12 notable Bostonians share their favorite leaf peeping destinations in New England
"There is nothing in the world that compares to walking through the Boston Common and slowly watching the leaves transduce from the summer green to rich shades of red and orange." New England foliage is world renowned, so there’s no shortage of destinations where folks can take in Mother Nature’s...
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: They Called Us Girls -- Stories Of Female Ambition From Suffrage To Mad Men
In mid-twentieth-century America, women faced a paradox. Thanks to their efforts, World War II production had been robust, and in the peace that followed, more women worked outside the home than ever before, even dominating some professions. Yet the culture, from politicians to corporations to television shows, portrayed the ideal woman as a housewife. Many women happily assumed that role, but a small segment bucked the tide -- women who wanted to use their talents differently, in jobs that had always been reserved for men. Author Kathleen Stone will introduce viewers to seven of these unconventional women. In insightful, personalized portraits that span a half-century, Kathleen weaves stories of female ambition, uncovering the families, teachers, mentors, and historical events that led to unexpected paths. What inspired these women, and what can they teach women and girls today?
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
WBUR
Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.
In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
Officials whiff on first bid for Cape bridge funds
Public officials fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them "disappointed" as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project.
mybackyardnews.com
SLATER PARK “FRIGHT NIGHT”
The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced the “Fright Night in the Park” event schedule taking place at Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket, RI. The Haunted Tunnel attraction will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from October 8 and will continue through Saturday, October 29 at the Daggett Farm facility within the Park.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Best Massachusetts apple picking: 10 of the best places to pick your own apples this fall
One of the most iconic autumn activities in New England is apple picking, and luckily, there are plenty of places to go in Massachusetts to do it. From apple cider donuts to hayrides, these local farms have everything you need for a perfect fall day. Brookfield Orchards - North Brookfield.
