13 WHAM

Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating three shootings in the city late Wednesday night, all happening within an hour of each other. One of the victims has died; another has life-threatening injuries. There are five victims altogether. Police say there is no evidence that the three shootings are...
WHEC TV-10

Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
iheart.com

1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Rochester Shootings

Rochester police have made no arrests in three shootings -- spanning one hour -- that left one man dead, and four people wounded. Police don't believe the shootings are related. The first happened around 9:30 on Wilson Street, off Hudson Avenue. A man in his 20s has life-threatening wounds. The...
News 8 WROC

Spencerport students uninjured after school bus crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a school bus crash in the City of Rochester. It happened around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement from the Spencerport Central School District, two students were on the bus, headed home from a private school, when it was involved in a “serious head-on” crash along Dewey […]
WHEC TV-10

Man taken to hospital after shooting near Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say that a Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the area of Avenue D and Harris Street for the report of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, they found evidence that gunfire had occurred. While...
WHEC TV-10

Spencerport school bus collides head-on with vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A head-on crash involving a Spencerport school bus happened Thursday afternoon in Rochester. The collision happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Dewey and Driving Park Avenues in the city. The bus was taking two students home from a private school when it was hit. The...
WHEC TV-10

Police arrest man for early September shooting on Sherman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have arrested Richard Davis, 28, for a non-fatal shooting on Sherman Street that happened on September 12. Davis is facing assault and weapons charges. The Rochester Police Department said Davis had a handgun that carried 16 bullets when authorities arrested him during a traffic stop on North Union Street.
WHEC TV-10

Jury finds Rochester man guilty of 2020 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man of murder on Wednesday. Tywayne Ivery, 26, was found guilty in the murder of Chrishon Youmas that occurred back in 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford and North Clinton Avenues. Police say that Youmas, 24, was not the intended target.
WHEC TV-10

Webster Police arrest man after nearly hitting school buses with dirt bike

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Webster Police arrested a man for reckless driving near a school on Wednesday. The incident happened near the exit of Thomas High School on Publisher’s Parkway. Police say that Xavier Deleon, 22, of Irondequoit, nearly hit multiple school buses with his dirt bike. Several...
WHEC TV-10

Driver charged with DWI after overnight crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.
13 WHAM

Man accused of threatening Monroe County Jail employee with knife

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is charged with menacing after he allegedly threatened an employee at the Monroe County Jail with a knife. Curels Walker-Thompson, 27, of Rochester, entered the jail records lobby around 3 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a knife and made the threat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
spectrumlocalnews.com

RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
WHEC TV-10

Rochester firefighter of 20 years dies after complications from surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is grieving the loss of firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died after complications from a surgery. Reyes spent 20 years with the department. A statement from the City of Rochester said he saved two people from a fire in 2009 and he helped to instruct firefighters in the Dominican Republic. He also received recognition for his volunteer work and for saving lives during Hurricane Sandy and other disasters.
13 WHAM

Woman killed in Geneseo crash

Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
