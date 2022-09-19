Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating three shootings in the city late Wednesday night, all happening within an hour of each other. One of the victims has died; another has life-threatening injuries. There are five victims altogether. Police say there is no evidence that the three shootings are...
WHEC TV-10
Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
iheart.com
1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Rochester Shootings
Rochester police have made no arrests in three shootings -- spanning one hour -- that left one man dead, and four people wounded. Police don't believe the shootings are related. The first happened around 9:30 on Wilson Street, off Hudson Avenue. A man in his 20s has life-threatening wounds. The...
Irondequoit man found guilty for the death of Rochester woman
The man will be sentenced on November 1, 2022.
Spencerport students uninjured after school bus crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a school bus crash in the City of Rochester. It happened around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement from the Spencerport Central School District, two students were on the bus, headed home from a private school, when it was involved in a “serious head-on” crash along Dewey […]
WHEC TV-10
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Avenue D
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say that a Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the area of Avenue D and Harris Street for the report of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, they found evidence that gunfire had occurred. While...
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport school bus collides head-on with vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A head-on crash involving a Spencerport school bus happened Thursday afternoon in Rochester. The collision happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Dewey and Driving Park Avenues in the city. The bus was taking two students home from a private school when it was hit. The...
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for early September shooting on Sherman Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have arrested Richard Davis, 28, for a non-fatal shooting on Sherman Street that happened on September 12. Davis is facing assault and weapons charges. The Rochester Police Department said Davis had a handgun that carried 16 bullets when authorities arrested him during a traffic stop on North Union Street.
WHEC TV-10
Jury finds Rochester man guilty of 2020 murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man of murder on Wednesday. Tywayne Ivery, 26, was found guilty in the murder of Chrishon Youmas that occurred back in 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford and North Clinton Avenues. Police say that Youmas, 24, was not the intended target.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for stealing purse of 82-year-old at North Goodman Street church
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — You might recall Rochester police asking for your help to find the man in these photos. He has now been found and arrested. 34-year-old Jose Cruz Jr. is accused of stealing the purse of an 82-year-old woman at a church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1.
Rochester man found guilty of murder on North Clinton Ave.
Officials said that Youmas was not the intended target.
WHEC TV-10
Webster Police arrest man after nearly hitting school buses with dirt bike
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Webster Police arrested a man for reckless driving near a school on Wednesday. The incident happened near the exit of Thomas High School on Publisher’s Parkway. Police say that Xavier Deleon, 22, of Irondequoit, nearly hit multiple school buses with his dirt bike. Several...
WHEC TV-10
Driver charged with DWI after overnight crash in Gates
GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.
WHEC TV-10
All lanes have reopened on 590 South near Tryon Park following rollover crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All lanes have reopend on 590 South near Tryon Park after a rollover crash caused a large backup on Wednesday morning. The crash involved multiple cars and happened at around 8:30 a.m. State police, firefighters, and ambulances responded to the scene. We’ve reached out to state...
13 WHAM
Man accused of threatening Monroe County Jail employee with knife
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is charged with menacing after he allegedly threatened an employee at the Monroe County Jail with a knife. Curels Walker-Thompson, 27, of Rochester, entered the jail records lobby around 3 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a knife and made the threat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to high-speed crash that killed 6-month-old infant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of assault in the second degree.
Multi-car crash on 590 S. prompt lane closures, 1 injured
A grey Nissan Sentra can be seen pushed to the left-hand emergency lane with visible damage.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester firefighter of 20 years dies after complications from surgery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is grieving the loss of firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died after complications from a surgery. Reyes spent 20 years with the department. A statement from the City of Rochester said he saved two people from a fire in 2009 and he helped to instruct firefighters in the Dominican Republic. He also received recognition for his volunteer work and for saving lives during Hurricane Sandy and other disasters.
13 WHAM
Woman killed in Geneseo crash
Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
