Tensions flare as Newtown supervisors table abortion decision
At its September meeting, dozens of spectators packed the Newtown Township public meeting room as the board of supervisors considered adopting a resolution supporting abortion rights. This came as Supervisor Elen Snyder put forth a motion at a previous meeting to ask Township Solicitor David Sander to draft the resolution...
Pennsylvania judge allows Chester receiver to terminate controversial parking contract
Under the control of PFS VII, Chester’s hourly parking meter climbed to be the highest in the region. A Commonwealth Court judge has ruled that the City of Chester’s state-appointed receiver can terminate the city’s parking contract, which had residents and visitors paying the highest parking rates in the area and getting little in return.
Bankruptcy for Chester? Not So Fast, Says Mayor
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland disagrees with the state-appointed receiver for Chester, who talked about declaring bankruptcy for the city, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “I don’t agree with bankruptcy,” the mayor said. Chester has been under state receivership since 2020 and under state financial oversight...
Upper Darby Man Charged in Scheme to Defraud a National Airline
An Upper Darby man has been charged in an indictment with seven counts of wire fraud in a flight booking scheme against a national airline, reports the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Theodore Robinson, 29, of Upper Darby, Taylor Thompson, 27; and Tiana Fairfax, 29, of...
In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes
'[Mastriano] has to expand his base into the suburbs, that is key,' pollster Terry Madonna said. The post In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PA Trying to Fix Edgmont Neighborhood’s Flooding Problem
State grants are flowing to Runnymeade Farms, a neighborhood in Edgmont Township, to try and control severe flooding in that part of Delaware County, writes Justin Udo for KWY Newsradio. Runnymeade Farms will get two state grants for flood mitigation and watershed restoration to keep the neighborhood above water. Delaware...
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
Here’s How Things Changed in Delaware County During the Pandemic
New data from the Census Bureau revealed how much changed in Delaware County during the pandemic, including how people worked and commuted, write Kasturi Pananjady and Aseem Shukla for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters
READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
Delaware County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County
David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
See Which Women-Owned Businesses in Delco Were Top Earners
A list of top 101 women-owned businesses in Greater Philadelphia by 2021 revenue included 10 from Delaware County, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. Here is a look at how Delaware County firms ranked based on 2021 revenue. All are 100% woman-owned, except for Boomtown Communications, which is 65% woman-owned.
Troopers Investigate Alleged Theft, Altercation
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating separate and unrelated incidents of a theft of lost property, and a “physical altercation,” both of which occurred at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack reported Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022).
Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
2 Delaware County Roundabouts Lowering Traffic Fatalities
Two roundabouts in Delaware County are reducing roadway fatalities, writes Mat Bennet for patch.com. PennDOT included them among 33 across the state that is having an impact. Singled out in Delaware County were the circles at Route 1023/North Newtown Street and Route 1046/St. Davids Road in Newtown Square, and the circle at Route 320/Chester Road, Rutgers Avenue, and Fieldhouse Lane in Swarthmore.
Airline Workers At Philadelphia International Airport Indicted In $283K Skimming Scheme
Three airline workers at Philadelphia International Airport were arrested and indicted Tuesday, Sept. 20 for skimming $283,000 from their employer by manipulating its booking system, federal authorities announced. Taylor Thompson, 27, Tiana Fairfax, 29, both of Philadelphia, and Theodore Robinson, 29, of Upper Darby, each face seven counts of wire...
Delaware County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy
Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy, spoke with DELCO Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
Mehmet Oz Picks Up Used Needle in Kensington on Campaign Stop in Philly
Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for the state's open U.S. Senate seat visited the epicenter of Philadelphia's opioid epidemic on Monday, trying to call attention to the national issue and attempting to find some support in the heavily Democratic city. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who faces Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Nov....
Here's why West Chester's OutFest was canceled
According to West Chester Borough Council President Michael Stefano, many of the emails about the event were filled with hate.
14-year-old brought semiautomatic handgun into school, district attorney says
A minor in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun who spurred the lockdown of several Allentown schools last week faces three charges, the district attorney for Lehigh County said Wednesday. According to a statement released by District Attorney Jim Martin, after nearly an hour and a half of searching for...
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
DELCO.Today
