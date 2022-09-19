ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Tensions flare as Newtown supervisors table abortion decision

At its September meeting, dozens of spectators packed the Newtown Township public meeting room as the board of supervisors considered adopting a resolution supporting abortion rights. This came as Supervisor Elen Snyder put forth a motion at a previous meeting to ask Township Solicitor David Sander to draft the resolution...
NEWTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Bankruptcy for Chester? Not So Fast, Says Mayor

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland disagrees with the state-appointed receiver for Chester, who talked about declaring bankruptcy for the city, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “I don’t agree with bankruptcy,” the mayor said. Chester has been under state receivership since 2020 and under state financial oversight...
CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

PA Trying to Fix Edgmont Neighborhood’s Flooding Problem

State grants are flowing to Runnymeade Farms, a neighborhood in Edgmont Township, to try and control severe flooding in that part of Delaware County, writes Justin Udo for KWY Newsradio. Runnymeade Farms will get two state grants for flood mitigation and watershed restoration to keep the neighborhood above water. Delaware...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters

READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County

David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

See Which Women-Owned Businesses in Delco Were Top Earners

A list of top 101 women-owned businesses in Greater Philadelphia by 2021 revenue included 10 from Delaware County, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. Here is a look at how Delaware County firms ranked based on 2021 revenue. All are 100% woman-owned, except for Boomtown Communications, which is 65% woman-owned.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Alleged Theft, Altercation

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating separate and unrelated incidents of a theft of lost property, and a “physical altercation,” both of which occurred at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack reported Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022).
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

2 Delaware County Roundabouts Lowering Traffic Fatalities

Two roundabouts in Delaware County are reducing roadway fatalities, writes Mat Bennet for patch.com. PennDOT included them among 33 across the state that is having an impact. Singled out in Delaware County were the circles at Route 1023/North Newtown Street and Route 1046/St. Davids Road in Newtown Square, and the circle at Route 320/Chester Road, Rutgers Avenue, and Fieldhouse Lane in Swarthmore.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Mehmet Oz Picks Up Used Needle in Kensington on Campaign Stop in Philly

Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for the state's open U.S. Senate seat visited the epicenter of Philadelphia's opioid epidemic on Monday, trying to call attention to the national issue and attempting to find some support in the heavily Democratic city. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who faces Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Nov....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

