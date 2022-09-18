ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Stockton Area

On September 18, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a man was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. Officials received a report of a man on the road on SR-26 and Pinasco Road at approximately 4:37 a.m. CHP traffic officers said the man suffered injuries consistent with those being struck by a car. Sadly, he was declared deceased at the incident site.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Police Investigating Thursday Shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 5:27 p.m. to the 100 block of W. Alma Avenue on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located an man suffering from...
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif (KTXL) — A man died in Stockton early Wednesday morning after being shot, the Stockton Police Department said. The department said officers were called to Manchester Avenue around 4:30 a.m. where they found a 52-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Police said first responders...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for stealing identity to purchase car: police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Suisun City woman was arrested for one case of identity theft and 29 cases of mail theft, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said Wednesday. FPD alleged that the suspect, 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten, used stolen goods to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. In August, a woman contacted FPD to say she had ordered […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Teepee Drive#Un
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
ABC10

1 person dead after Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
RICHMOND, CA
westsideconnect.com

Gustine woman wanted for domestic violence

Yolanda Vasquez is currently wanted by authorities in Merced County on a warrant, with a total bail amount of $20,000 issued out of the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. She is wanted on felony charges of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent and assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury.
GUSTINE, CA
KRON4 News

Highway 84 partially closed after fatal Livermore motorcycle accident

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – All northbound Highway 84 traffic is closed from Jack London Boulevard to Interstate 580, according to a tweet from the Livermore Police Department. The reason is a fatal traffic collision between a car and a motorcyclist, according to police. Just before 5:30 a.m. the car struck the motorcyclist, who was pronounced […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Man Found Fatally Shot On Sidewalk Early Wednesday Morning

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot on a sidewalk in Stockton early Wednesday morning. Officers were called at 4:27 a.m. to the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue following reports of shots fired, police said. A man who had been shot was located on the...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Police still seek answers in killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that lands an arrest in the killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton. Malone was killed Aug. 4 at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive. Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when someone shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy