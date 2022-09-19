Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO