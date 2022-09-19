Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Instagram Is Divided Over This Instant Noodle Dish at Trendy Restaurant in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
californiaglobe.com
Caruso, Bass Square Off in Los Angeles Mayoral Debate
The two candidates in the Los Angeles Mayoral race, real estate developer Rick Caruso and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA), squared off in a debate Wednesday night in LA that focused largely on crime and homelessness. While the debate was civil between the two candidates, both Bass and Caruso often got...
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season
Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
COVID Still Kills, But The Demographics Of Its Victims Are Shifting
The virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, trailing heart disease, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease but outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of other debilitating diseases.
UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"
On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
247Sports
Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
citywatchla.com
Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again
On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
foxla.com
Helicopter tragedy: LA County agrees to pay Chester family additional $5M
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously Tuesday to pay an additional $4.95 million to the family of Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, over gruesome crash scene cell phone photos snapped by first responders.
Judge drops $5,000 penalty for restaurant owner who defied COVID rules
A judge told Dana Tanner she “technically" violated the law, "But I understand why you violated the law because you had to feed your family and pay your bills." The post Judge drops $5,000 penalty for restaurant owner who defied COVID rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Former T.V. finance analyst charged with securities fraud
A former Arcadia resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged today with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments.
KTLA.com
Athletic trainer at Lake Balboa high school arrested for inappropriately touching minors: LAPD
An athletic and physical trainer at Birmingham Community Charter High School has been arrested for inappropriately touching a student, the Los Angeles Police Department said, and police believe there are other victims. Police were called to the school on Tuesday when the minor reported they had been inappropriately touched by...
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents
TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
kcrw.com
How will end of COVID-era housing safety nets affect renters and landlords?
The number of unhoused people in LA County rose again in 2022, by about 4%, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). And the City and County of LA are planning to phase out COVID-era eviction moratoriums, leading to concerns that more Angelenos will end up on the streets.
foxla.com
2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022
LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
