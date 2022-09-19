ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaglobe.com

Caruso, Bass Square Off in Los Angeles Mayoral Debate

The two candidates in the Los Angeles Mayoral race, real estate developer Rick Caruso and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA), squared off in a debate Wednesday night in LA that focused largely on crime and homelessness. While the debate was civil between the two candidates, both Bass and Caruso often got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season

Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"

On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
247Sports

Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer

Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Bass
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Bribery#Los Angeles Magazine#United Way California#California State Assembly
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents

TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
TORRANCE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy