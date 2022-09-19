Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Meet Latinas Network, a non-profit trying to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was during the pandemic that Kat Pascal found her calling, after seeing how COVID-19 disproportionately impacted the Latino community. According to the CDC, Hispanics and Latinos are 4.1 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and 2.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
WDBJ7.com
Non-profit helps first responders deal with traumatic experiences
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chronic exposure to traumatic experiences, along with stress on the job, can have serious health implications, according to an article by Main Line Health. Impact First Responders, a non-profit program based out of Lynchburg, aims to change the way first responders deal with day-to-day traumatic experiences....
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home introduces urban farm Lynchburg Grows
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is a non-profit seven-acre urban farm dedicated to providing access to fresh, local produce for Lynchburg residents, restaurants, and organizations. Executive Director Shelley Blades joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about this organization, a program called FreshRx and how they employ...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home explains agritourism with tips on supporting local farms
(WDBJ) - With the advent of fall, families may be planning trips to enjoy autumnal activities in our region. You might be surprised to learn you don’t have to travel far to enjoy fun opportunities at a local farm. Shawn Jadrnicek from Virginia Cooperative Extension joined us on Here @ Home to talk about agritourism, what it is and why it’s so important in our region. He also highlights many of the farms welcoming families this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Child ID program introduced
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
NBC 29 News
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
WSLS
Organizers call first SWVA Pride Fest a success
VINTON, Va. – This year’s SWVA Pride Fest was one for the books. Volunteers said about 3,000 people showed up at the VinPride Festemorial for Pride Fest 2022. At Pride Fest 2022, there were plenty of performers and over 80 vendors – they completely sold out of vendor spaces.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Museum of Natural History receives $25,000 grant
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) has received a $25,000 grant in support of the 2022-2023 Virginia Museum of Natural History Science Outreach Initiative. The grant was given from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson, Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust. Through the initiative, the museum...
WDBJ7.com
Historical marker dedicated for Thomas Smith in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September 21, 1893, Thomas Smith was lynched by a mob on the corner of Franklin Road and Mountain Avenue in Roanoke. “There are so many in Roanoke that know nothing about this incident and know nothing about William Lavender,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chairwoman of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Coalition, Community Remembrance Project.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Colorful tablets being distributed by drug traffickers might look like candy, but they’re actually known as “rainbow fentanyl.”. It’s a potentially deadly drug being marketed to teens and kids. Police in our area are trying to stay one step ahead of it, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Night Under the Stars
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Night Under The Stars With Chris is a fundraiser benefitting LovABLE SERVICES, Inc. which supports Chris’s Coffee & Custard. The event September 24 will entail a dinner and silent auction. It will be held at Hidden Valley Country Club. LovABLE SERVICES, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3)...
WSLS
Virginia task force reshaping the foster care system
ROANOKE, Va. – Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is a continuing 10 News investigation looking into several aspects of the Virginia foster care system. You can see those stories here. Work to reshape the foster care system continues as Virginia faces the same struggle other states have: not enough...
WSLS
🍂TELL US: What’s your favorite fall festival in Southwest Virginia?
The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice has officially arrived. Anyone else as excited as I am?. From tasting yummy apple cider to picking out the perfect pumpkin, there’s always so much to do during the fall season — especially in our area. We’d love to hear...
WDBJ7.com
Ongoing Roanoke bus delays cost Durham School Services nearly $740,000 dollars
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ongoing bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools are costing Durham School Services a high price in penalty fees. RCPS has the ability to fine the bus company every time there’s a late pickup or a late drop-off. At least 24 buses are having to double up on routes to get students to and from school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke E-911 survey ends Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday was the last day to give your feedback on Roanoke’s E-911 center. The City of Roanoke’s E-911 Center sent out a community survey two weeks ago to get feedback on its emergency department services. The goal is to improve communications and effectiveness with emergency departments working throughout the community.
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Carilion Clinic hosts parenting town hall on gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic hosted a parenting town hall Tuesday, focused on gun violence. You can watch live from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:. The virtual town hall was focused on answering community questions on community safety and how acts of brutality can affect our mental health.
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Comments / 0