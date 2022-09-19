Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
North Attleboro, Plainville issue boil water notice
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - North Attleboro and Plainville residents are now under a boil water notice after E. coli was detected in routine water sample collections from Sept. 21. The E. coli was detected in the raw part of the water system and treatment facility the town shares with...
whdh.com
WATCH: Truck rolls into ocean on Martha’s Vineyard
VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (WHDH)– A truck rolled through a Martha’s Vineyard street before ending up in the ocean. Footage captured the dump truck as it rolled down the street, barely missing cars and other objects before hitting the beach and plunging into the water at Vineyard Haven Harbor.
whdh.com
Police crack down on distracted driving in Mass. after issuing more than 30 thousand citations last month
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts said they’re cracking down on distracted driving, issuing more than 38,000 citations through this August. Police said more than 7,500 of those 38,000 were finable offenses that brought in upwards of $800,000, adding that the citations they’ve given out this year could surpass last year’s total.
whdh.com
Regulators approve sports betting device testing labs
Gaming regulators took one of the most important, if fairly uninteresting, steps Monday morning towards making legal sports betting a reality in Massachusetts with the approval of two independent laboratories to test sports betting devices and platforms. As an initial step in what is expected to be a months-long process...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
UPDATE: N.H. State Police locate vulnerable adult reported missing
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in New Hampshire have cancelled an alert after locating a 24-year-old man who was reported missing. In an update posted on social media at 2:08 p.m., State Police said Kyle Frisbie had been safely located after authorities issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in the day.
whdh.com
N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
Comments / 0