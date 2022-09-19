Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Castle Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 14:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Central Mountains; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Canyonlands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Castle Country, Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST /745 PM MDT/. * At 333 PM MST /433 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Apache County This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Little Colorado River, Coyote Creek, Jarvis Wash and Carrizo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING ACROSS THE COLUMBIA BASIN ALONG I-90 * WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust Columbia Basin along I-90. Gusty west winds may kick up dust from recently worked agriculture lands. * WHERE...Coulee City, Othello, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Winchester, Harrington, Creston, Lamona, Ralston, Stratford, Ritzville, Ephrata, Quincy, Electric City, Coulee Dam, and Moses Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Snow Above 3000 Feet Late Tonight Into Tuesday Snow is expected to develop late tonight above 3000 feet and continue into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches is possible in Atigun Pass. with lesser amounts just below pass level.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Powder River THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN POWDER RIVER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine County through 530 PM MDT At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Hays, or 12 miles west of Zortman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hays and Lodge Pole. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Cibola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Cibola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central New Mexico, including the following counties, Catron, Cibola and McKinley. * WHEN...Until 800 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving northeast from Arizona toward Ojo Caliente, Salt Lake, and Zuni Pueblo. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zuni Pueblo, Black Rock, Ramah and Pescado. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will gradually decrease across the area through the evening hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; Sandoval FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA, NORTHWESTERN SANDOVAL AND NORTHEASTERN MCKINLEY COUNTIES At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area along State Road 197 from Torreon to Cuba. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cuba, Torreon Navajo Mission, Ojo Encino, Regina, Torreon and La Jara. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 55 and 77. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Powder River THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN POWDER RIVER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Iron, Price by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Marion, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Clarendon and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 715 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elloree, or 10 miles east of Brookdale, moving southeast at 30 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Holly Hill, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee, Eutawville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Yonder Field, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Blounts Landing, Mill Creek Marina and Campground and Low Falls Landing. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 151 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0