Charlotte, NC

I-77 reopens after downed power lines snarled traffic in south Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Both directions of Interstate-77 were shut down in south Charlotte for nearly 10 hours Monday due to downed power lines across the roadway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the power lines fell across the interstate between Exit 5 for Tyvola Road and Exit 6-A for Woodlawn Road.

Highway Patrol told Queen City News that it was unclear how the lines came down but said someone called to alert them around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The roadway reopened just after 8:45 a.m. Monday.

According to the Duke Energy outage map , nearly 3,000 customers were without power in the area as of 6:30 a.m. Officials said the estimated time for power to be restored was 6 p.m. Monday.

Duke told Queen City News they believed the power outage was caused by a train coming into contact with power lines, however, they are still investigating the cause.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools said Performance Learning Center will be remote Monday due to the incident. Students that were bused to school will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Carowinds implementing chaperone policy after 'unruly behavior,' false gunshot reports this weekend

Nations Ford Elementary will be closed Monday. A makeup day will be scheduled for a future date, CMS said.

Power is not expected to return to the schools until at least 6 p.m.

