Daily Beast
Princess Diana’s Custom Car Fetched $823,000 at Auction
In life, practically everything Princess Diana touched turned to gold, and this has also proven to be true in death: The princess’s 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1, which the monarch was frequently photographed driving with a young Prince William in the backseat, earned $823,000 at a recent auction, Artnet reports. The car is reportedly the only black version ever manufactured, as that particular model only came in all-white. Diana’s personal effects generally do well at auction: In 2019, the dress Diana wore for her iconic White House dance with John Travolta sold for £264,000 to the Historic Royal Palaces charity.
Daily Beast
Hong Kong Harmonica Player Arrested at Queen Elizabeth Vigil for ‘Seditious Acts’
A man who played a harmonica to a crowd gathered outside Hong Kong’s British consulate during Elizabeth II’s funeral was arrested for “seditious acts” on Monday night, according to police and local media reports. The man, a 43-year-old identified only by the surname Pang, is reported to have played several songs, including “Glory to Hong Kong,” a tune that gained traction as a pro-democracy protest anthem in 2019. The mourners applauded the performance, some flashing their phone lights, singing along, or shouting the protest slogan: “Hongkongers add oil!” The man also played the British national anthem before police approached, questioned, and detained him on suspicion of carrying out an “act with seditious intent,” they said. The queen’s death has triggered colonial nostalgia for many Hong Kong residents, according to the Associated Press, with some still fondly referring to the late British monarch as “boss lady.” Hong Kong was returned by the British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Daily Beast
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Booed After Singing Footage Goes Viral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with boos outside Canada House in London after footage of the leader singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” went viral for all the wrong reasons. Trudeau was captured singing ad lib in a hotel in London on Saturday night, days before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. He was seen in a T-shirt at London’s upmarket Corinthia Hotel, standing over a piano with other members of his formal Canadian delegation. He has since been labeled as “disrespectful” and failing to show “decorum,” while footage taken afterward shows the PM being booed on the street. On Fox on Monday night, Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed Trudeau, saying, “Justin Trudeau decided the best way to honor the Queen’s legacy would be to fly to London, wear a T-shirt, get drunk at a British pub, and do karaoke.” Watters ends his criticism with: “Simon Cowell called and I can’t even say what he said.” Stephen Taylor, former senior political adviser to the leader of the opposition in Canada’s Parliament, tweeted: “I don’t think we should let Justin Trudeau leave the country. It never goes well.”
