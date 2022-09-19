ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II state funeral

By Kylee Bond
 3 days ago

LONDON — Less than two weeks after the death of London’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday (Sept. 18) morning. Watch ABC’s Special Report of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on WGNO and WGNO.com beginning at 4:30 a.m.

