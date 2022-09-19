WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II state funeral

LONDON — Less than two weeks after the death of London’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday (Sept. 18) morning. Watch ABC’s Special Report of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on WGNO and WGNO.com beginning at 4:30 a.m.

This live feed has ended. See extensive coverage of the Queen’s funeral here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.