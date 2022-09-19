Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built
2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
bluedevilhub.com
Change ahead for University Mall
With fall coming up, students are coming back to town, creating quite a bustle in University Mall. Reconstruction plans are in the works, with the intent to add additional stores. The Mosquito Fire is impacting air quality near Placer, with minimal effects on Davis thus far. Some community members are...
abc10.com
Stockton Flavor Fest wins 'Best New Festival' award at IFEA convention
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is taking home a new piece of hardware after the 65th Annual International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) convention. During the IFEA/Haas and Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, Stockton Flavor Fest came out on top in the Best New Festival or Event category.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic
In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
How a French Camp school's dance celebrates Mexican Independence Day
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — Students at French Camp Elementary School are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual cultural dance performance. It's filled with bright costumes, lively music and some fast dance moves. However, teacher said the students are working hard to make it all look easy - all while learning some important lessons along the way.
galtheraldonline.com
Community celebrates life of Jim Spaans
Dozens of friends, family and community members gathered at Spaans Cookie Co. factory on C Street Sunday morning to celebrate the life of cookie maker James “Jim” Spaans. Lovingly known as the “Cookie Man” around town, Spaans will always be remembered for his dedication to family and community support, all with cookies in hand.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
Folsom Renaissance Faire celebrates 30th anniversary | What to know
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Renaissance Faire is back for another year and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Elizabethan Age will be celebrated this year as guests of all ages will experience a variety of entertainment. The “Ren Faire” will be at Folsom City Lions Park with thousands...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Portugal’s president set to visit Gustine, other cities as part of California trip
The president of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is scheduled to visit with local officials, community members and dignitaries in Gustine this week as part of his visit to the Golden State. Rebelo de Sousa is scheduled to appear 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gustine Pentecostal Society Portuguese Hall, located...
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area
Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22. SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police
Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
3 SF homes get $10M price cut in more signs of a cooling Bay Area housing market
Is a $10 million-plus price cut becoming a Pac Heights trend?
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
