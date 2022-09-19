ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

SFGate

Man Found Fatally Shot On Sidewalk Early Wednesday Morning

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot on a sidewalk in Stockton early Wednesday morning. Officers were called at 4:27 a.m. to the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue following reports of shots fired, police said. A man who had been shot was located on the...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Fatal Collision On Interstate 880 Near David Road

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision late Monday on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the Davis Road off-ramp. The CHP received reports beginning at 11:53 p.m. from callers who saw or heard the crash, reportedly involving a black SUV on the right hand side of the highway. The incident caused no reported lane closures.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

Police Release Photo Of Suspect In Home Burglary

PALO ALTO (BCN) Palo Alto police on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect involved in a home burglary over the weekend and investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying him. The burglary was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue, where a...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco police get real-time access to private cameras

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday for a trial run allowing police to monitor in real time private surveillance cameras in certain circumstances, despite strong objections from civil liberties groups alarmed by the potential impact to privacy. San Francisco, like many places across the country,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Bay City#Succumbs#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bcn
SFGate

Central San Rafael Northbound Highway 101 Off-Ramp To Close For Caltrans Work

The Central San Rafael exit off of U.S. Highway 101 northbound in San Rafael will be closed overnights starting Tuesday, Caltrans has announced. Caltrans is continuing the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project for pavement and electrical work on the ramp. The exit will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day to do drainage and curb ramp work.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
SFGate

Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Drops Controversial Tiny Homes Plan

After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central. Tehama, northwestern Butte and northeastern Glenn Counties through. 430 PM PDT... At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Artois, or near Orland, moving northeast at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history

A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning.  The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

