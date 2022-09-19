Read full article on original website
Man Found Fatally Shot On Sidewalk Early Wednesday Morning
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot on a sidewalk in Stockton early Wednesday morning. Officers were called at 4:27 a.m. to the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue following reports of shots fired, police said. A man who had been shot was located on the...
Four Arrested On Suspicion Of Possessing Multiple Firearms, Gang Conspiracy
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people, including a fugitive, have been arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of firearms and of gang conspiracy, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. Police, in conjunction with the Oakland and Fairfield Police Departments, served a search warrant Friday in the 2800 block...
Suspect in pursuit fatally struck after getting out of vehicle on San Mateo Bridge
A suspect who led authorities on a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning ended up being struck and killed on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 4:32 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge and came...
'Shocked': 2 people shot and killed near Oakland mosque
Members of the Oakland Islamic Center told SFGATE that the men were taking a break to get food after prayer at the mosque.
Fatal Collision On Interstate 880 Near David Road
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision late Monday on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the Davis Road off-ramp. The CHP received reports beginning at 11:53 p.m. from callers who saw or heard the crash, reportedly involving a black SUV on the right hand side of the highway. The incident caused no reported lane closures.
Police Release Photo Of Suspect In Home Burglary
PALO ALTO (BCN) Palo Alto police on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect involved in a home burglary over the weekend and investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying him. The burglary was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue, where a...
San Francisco police get real-time access to private cameras
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday for a trial run allowing police to monitor in real time private surveillance cameras in certain circumstances, despite strong objections from civil liberties groups alarmed by the potential impact to privacy. San Francisco, like many places across the country,...
Berkeley man who welcomed the public at his backyard hot tub dies
A Berkeley man known for welcoming the public to his hot tub died doing what he loved best, officials said.
Central San Rafael Northbound Highway 101 Off-Ramp To Close For Caltrans Work
The Central San Rafael exit off of U.S. Highway 101 northbound in San Rafael will be closed overnights starting Tuesday, Caltrans has announced. Caltrans is continuing the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project for pavement and electrical work on the ramp. The exit will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day to do drainage and curb ramp work.
Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
Sherri Papini gets prison time for faking her own kidnapping
"Sherri's years of denial are now undeniably over."
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Drops Controversial Tiny Homes Plan
After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
Berkeley pizza chain Sliver has opened a new Bay Area restaurant
The vegetarian pizza shop sells just one type of pizza per day on a sourdough crust, just like Cheese Board.
San Francisco’s Roosevelt Tamale Parlor closes for good
The 100-year-old Mexican restaurant (or 103, according to some), has closed for good.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
After sad closure, ex-employees of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe plan to reopen the Emeryville diner
Three former employees will take over ownership of the 20-year-old diner.
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central. Tehama, northwestern Butte and northeastern Glenn Counties through. 430 PM PDT... At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Artois, or near Orland, moving northeast at...
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history
A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning. The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.
