ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Explosion hospitalizes woman, collapses house

By Lauren Kummer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYKGD_0i19foOE00

A 77-year-old woman is in the hospital Monday morning following a house explosion in Gaines Township.

Officials with the Cutlerville and Dutton Fire Departments said the call came in just after midnight for a huge boom which was followed by flames and screaming.

Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Fairwood Court in the Crystal Springs neighborhood off of 76th Street SE.

House collapses, woman hospitalized after fire

Around 12:20 a.m., crews rescued an elderly woman trapped inside. She was taken to the hospital with injuries, but it is unknown the extent of those at this time.

Kent County deputies helped get a waterline to the backyard of the home while firefighters rescued the woman.

Body cam footage released by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments deputies helped get water to the back deck as firefighters were pulling the woman from the deck.

Explosion hospitalizes woman, collapses house

Just before 1 a.m., the fire was under control. Crews stayed on the scene working to put out hotspots for around five hours.

Part of the home collapsed during the fire, and debris was strewn throughout the area.

Fire crews left just after 5 a.m. but arrived back on scene a couple of hours later to put out to tackle hotspots that had reignited.

On Monday morning, DTE Energy released a statement about the explosion as they arrived on scene to investigate.

"DTE Energy was called to the scene of an incident at 1541 Fairwood Court in Caledonia early Monday morning. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, and we are working with local authorities to investigate.

Safety is our top priority. Our crews arrived early Monday and immediately disconnected natural gas service to the home to ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

We understand a woman who was in the home has been transported to a local hospital, and our thoughts and prayers go to her and her loved ones in hopes for the best possible outcome.

Our teams focus on maintaining the safety and integrity of our system of underground natural gas pipes through a robust program of inspections, maintenance and upgrades. As always, we urge anyone who may smell or suspect a gas leak to call 911, then contact DTE at 800.947.5000 (or your natural gas provider)."

DTE Energy shut off gas lines to the home. A cause has yet to be determined, but a fire marshal did arrive on scene to investigate.

We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

West Michigan house explosion leaves woman in critical condition

Caledonia — Officials are investigating a west Michigan house explosion that left a 77-year-old woman in critical condition early Monday. Police received reports after midnight about a house fire and explosion in Caledonia, which is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.
CALEDONIA, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
PAW PAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Gaines Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Cutlerville, MI
City
Gaines Township, MI
Kent County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Accident#Dutton Fire Departments#Fairwood Court#House#Dte Energy#Monda
WWMTCw

Shooting seriously injures teenage girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Driver trapped in crashed vehicle after fleeing police

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A motorist who fled police crashed into a parked vehicle before his vehicle rolled down an embankment and trapped him inside. The driver suffered minor injuries, Ionia Department of Public Safety said. The incident began at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, when police tried to...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
ALLENDALE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Fox17

Blue Bridge closed overnight, police citing public safety concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed from midnight to 6:00 a.m. A representative for Grand Rapids Police says that the closure was prompted by concerns for public safety and for the protection of art installations displayed downtown during the annual ArtPrize competition.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People street racing are wreaking havoc on streets across Lansing, causing many people to be worried about their safety. Michigan State Police data showed 14 people were killed in crashes across Lansing in 2021. According to police reports, eight crashes were because someone was speeding or ignored stop lights.
LANSING, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy