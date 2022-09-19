ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!

Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
abc27.com

Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
PennLive.com

Cumberland County opens new forensic lab

Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
abc27.com

Emu on the loose in York County

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
iheart.com

Harrisburg Mayor Sued Over Wrongful Termination Claim

>Harrisburg Mayor Sued Over Wrongful Termination Claim. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A former city employee is suing Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as the city's public works director by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse in 2021. In the newly filed lawsuit, Spriggs says he was pressured by the current mayor to give preferential treatment to her relatives and was fired when he refused. A spokesman for the city says Mayor Williams "looks forward to presenting her defense" in court.
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
FOX 43

PennDOT to begin $4.8 million resurfacing project next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced Wednesday that a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is set to begin next week. The project extends from Cameron Street in Harrisburg through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township. Weather permitting, contractors are expected to begin...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing girl

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen two days ago. State Police say Jazzmine Waldrop was last seen at her grandfather’s house on September 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
iheart.com

Harrisburg Shooting Leaves One Person Injured

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city last night. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street around 8 p.m. after shots were fired. Witnesses say an argument between two men led to the shooting that left one person injured. Reports are that the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital although there are so far no details of their injuries.
