Remembering 2 trailblazers lost; lanternfly Q&A; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. High: 73; Low: 50. Showers. ‘She got involved’: Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died yesterday at 90, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising that transformed the city. Capitol attack plea: A Mechanicsburg man has pleaded guilty to assaulting...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!
Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
How common are farm deaths in Pennsylvania? Here’s how many occurred in recent years
Tractors, a forklift and a silo were all cited as the cause of agriculture fatalities in the state in 2021, according to this report.
Dauphin County township residents to pay almost $600 a year for trash | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
abc27.com
Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
PennLive.com
Cumberland County opens new forensic lab
Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
abc27.com
Emu on the loose in York County
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
iheart.com
Harrisburg Mayor Sued Over Wrongful Termination Claim
>Harrisburg Mayor Sued Over Wrongful Termination Claim. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A former city employee is suing Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as the city's public works director by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse in 2021. In the newly filed lawsuit, Spriggs says he was pressured by the current mayor to give preferential treatment to her relatives and was fired when he refused. A spokesman for the city says Mayor Williams "looks forward to presenting her defense" in court.
975thefanatic.com
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
abc27.com
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
PennDOT to begin $4.8 million resurfacing project next week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced Wednesday that a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is set to begin next week. The project extends from Cameron Street in Harrisburg through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township. Weather permitting, contractors are expected to begin...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing girl
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen two days ago. State Police say Jazzmine Waldrop was last seen at her grandfather’s house on September 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
iheart.com
Harrisburg Shooting Leaves One Person Injured
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city last night. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street around 8 p.m. after shots were fired. Witnesses say an argument between two men led to the shooting that left one person injured. Reports are that the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital although there are so far no details of their injuries.
